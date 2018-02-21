The video will start in 8 Cancel

A man reportedly "brandishing" a terrifying saw in the middle of the street was chased, tasered and arrested by officers in Brent on Wednesday morning (February 21).

Brent Police tweeted it seized the weapon and arrested a man in Church Lane shortly after 10am.

A chilling photograph of the dangerous tool was posted by police with the message "Man brandishing this saw just chased, tasered and arrested by MPS Brent officers in Church Lane."

The photograph on Twitter shows the saw place in a bag labelled "police evidence."

(Image: Metropolitan Police)

Brent police has been contacted for more details.

