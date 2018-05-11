The video will start in 8 Cancel

Police officers are "extremely concerned" about a 12-year-old boy who has been missing for more than a week from his home in Brent .

Diego Farquarson left his home in the Willesden area on May 3 and has been missing since, according to a police spokesman on Wednesday (May 10).

He is described as a young black male, around 5ft 7in tall, and of a slim build.

Appealing for information about his whereabouts on Wednesday (May 10), a police spokesman said: "It is not known where Diego might have gone.

"Diego is known to style his hair half braided and half with an afro, though family believe it may be entirely afro now."

Anyone who sees him can call police on 101 or Brent Missing persons unit on 0208 733 3771.