A pervert who masturbated at a bus driver while on licence for a previous exposure offence has been jailed for six months.

Paul Carroll, of Craven Park, Stonebridge, pleaded guilty to one count of exposure after he masturbated for more than a minute at the driver of a bus when it had terminated.

The 54-year-old Brent man had boarded the bus and made "no effort to pay" before stepping towards the back, at around 9pm on March 9.

The driver noticed Carroll was very drunk and decided against disturbing the journey of the other passengers and proceeded on, towards Sudbury and Harrow Road.

When the bus reached the stop and terminated, the automatic announcement was played asking the passengers to alight, but the driver noticed in his rear-view mirror that Carroll had not left the bus.

He was sitting towards the back of the bus, partially obscured in the mirror, but the driver could see Carroll was pulling his trousers down.

The driver told police of the shock he experienced when he "saw flesh", and turned around before seeing Carroll staring at him "with his erect penis in his hand".

"He was staring at me while masturbating," Willesden Magistrates' Court heard from the driver's witness statement on Monday (March 19).

"The more I was upset and telling him to stop, the more he was enjoying himself."

Carroll continued for a minute, the court heard, before a member of the public left a nearby Tesco store and saw what was happening, and Carroll quickly pulled his trousers up.

"I am really shocked by this behaviour," said the victim in a statement to the court.

"I am scared of this passenger targeting me, and has left me so upset and concerned.

"I am really scared about what will happen when this man gets on my bus again and worried about other passengers."

Carroll told police after being arrested that he could not have been masturbating and was probably urinating, but no urine was found.

He then told officers he had drunk 10 or more cans of cider the night before and was an alcoholic.

Carroll had been on licence, having been convicted of indecent exposure in 2016, and served a 14-month prison sentence.

Caroll's defence lawyer said that he often drinks until he almost passes out, and usually has no instant recollection of the events the night before.

The District Judge described Carroll's behaviour as "revolting" and noted that both his convictions have involved public masturbation.

Carroll was sentenced to 24 weeks imprisonment and ordered to pay a £115 victim surcharge.

The judge added that he had considered making Carroll pay compensation to the bus driver but that he did not "think the bus driver wants any connection with you, financial or otherwise".

