There will not be a public screening in Brent of England's huge World Cup semi-final match against Croatia.

Brent Council says it will not be installing big screens in any parks or open spaces in the borough for the highly-anticipated game on Wednesday night (July 11) "on the advice of police".

A Metropolitan Police spokesman said while the force does not have control over screens going up in London, its priority is keeping people safe.

The news is sure to disappoint many local fans who would have been hoping for the opportunity to cheer on Gareth Southgate's Three Lions, in their first World Cup semi-final for 28 years, with fellow supporters.

Wembley Stadium may be known as the home of English football but people living in Brent are being advised to watch the match in pubs or at The London Designer Outlet's retail square.

A Brent Council spokesman said: "Wembley Park has decided against showing England’s semi-final against Croatia on Wednesday on a big screen on the advice of the police.

"The London Designer Outlet will be screening the match and it is being shown in various pubs across the borough."

On public screenings being held in London, A Met Police spokeswoman said: "We want everyone to enjoy a safe and friendly World Cup.

"An appropriate policing plan is in place to ensure the safety of all those preparing to watch England play in the Semi-Final on Wednesday.

"We are working closely with partners to deliver a safe and successful evening.

"We ask communities to remain vigilant and report any concerns to police."

Hounslow Council was also asked about whether it would hold a public screening of the game but has not responded.

Kensington and Chelsea's Hyde Park is to host a huge public screening of the game though, which kicks off at 7pm on Wednesday.

The Hyde Park screening is a free ticketed event backed by The Mayor of London and put on in collaboration with The Royal Parks and the Football Association.

The Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, said: "World Cup fever has gripped London and the rest of the nation and we have all been swept away by the fantastic exploits of Gareth Southgate’s team.

"Wednesday evening is a huge opportunity for our boys to do what many of us thought was impossible before the World Cup began and reach the final.

"I am sure Londoners of all ages and backgrounds will come together in their thousands at Hyde Park to cheer England on what could be an historic night.

"I am delighted that good teamwork has meant we have been able to pull out all the stops alongside Government and other agencies to arrange this big screening. We want this to be a family-friendly occasion and a chance for England fans young and old to show the positive spirit of football to the country and the world.

"This team has a chance to write themselves into football folklore and London and the entire country will be cheering them on as loud as we can on Wednesday night."