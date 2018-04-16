Local elections for the London Borough of Brent are fast approaching, with polling day taking place on Thursday May 3.
63 council seats across the borough's 21 wards are up for re-election and residents can vote for any candidate(s) standing in their ward.
Three councillors are to be elected for each ward.
The deadline to register to vote is midnight on Tuesday April 17.
Residents can cast their votes at polling stations from 7am to 10pm on May 3.
For those unable to make it in person, you must register for a proxy vote (when someone votes on your behalf) or a postal vote (cast by post) by 5pm on Wednesday April 25.
Full list of Brent local election candidates by ward
Alperton
Labour and Cooperative candidates
- Chohan, Bhagwanji Hari
- Allie, James Borbor
- Sangani, Trupti
Conservative candidates
- Appiah Fordjour, George
- Chowdhury, Shamim Ahmed
- Patel, Vikas
Liberal Democrat candidates
- Brown, Daniel Edward
- Johnson, David Clement
- Kerr, James William
Green Party
- Linnie, Andrew James Edward
Barnhill
Labour and Cooperative candidates
- Choudhary, Shafique Ahmad
- Marquis, Sarah-Louise
- Pavey, Michael John Charles
Conservative candidates
- Boricha, Ghanshyam Vasurbhai
- Mehta, Smita Vinodrai
- Trott, Valerie Ann
Liberal Democrat candidates
- Knight, Ekaterina
- Morrow, George William
- Williamson, Vivienne Rosamond
Independent candidates
- Jeffers, Elcena
Brondesbury Park
Labour and Cooperative candidates
- Ethapemi, Tony
- Gbajumo, Erica
- Gill, Kieron Thomas
Conservative candidates
- Joseph, Bertha Joan
- Shaw, Carol Ann
- Warren, John
Liberal Democrat candidates
- Duggan, John
- McAuliffe, Tilly
- Round, Edward Mark
Dollis Hill
Labour and Cooperative candidates
- Ahmed, Parvez
- Dixon, Liz
- Mahmood, Arshad
Conservative candidates
- Lacey, Richard
- Oates, Mark Alexander
- Quainoo, Harry
Liberal Democrat candidates
- Hasani, Naim
- Hopkins, Alison Frances
- Pervez, Afifa
Polish Pride (Duma Polska) candidates
- Gajdzinski, Robert Alexander
- Nowak, Robert Jacek
- Paszkiewicz, Anna
Dudden Hill
Labour and Cooperative candidates
- Choudry, Aslam
- Hirani, Krupesh Jadavji
- Long, Janice Elizabeth
Conservative candidates
- Batkin, Tobias
- Islam, Tarul
- Vara, Ramesh
Liberal Democrat candidates
- Cummins, Mark
- Goodsell, Robert Charles
- Hellett, John George
Polish Pride (Duma Polska) candidates
- Caban, Marcin Michal
- Dankowska, Iwona
- Zywica, Agnieszka Monika
Green Party candidates
- Ram, Phil
Independent candidates
- Gupta, Mohan
Freyent
Labour and Cooperative candidates
- Crane, George
- Lo, Vincent
- Tatler, Shama Shilesh
Conservative candidates
- Lecka-Wuni, Agnieszka Iwona
- Mistry, Ramila
- Soames, Gerald Haim
Harlesden
Labour and Cooperative candidates
- McLeish, Lloyd Everton
- Murray, Joshua Aaron Akeem
- Patel, Mili
Conservative candidates
- Al-Jawad, Hazel
- Newhall, Diana Marcela
- Ocampo, Martha
Liberal Democrat candidates
- Latham, Sarah
- Scott, Peter John Robert
Kensal Green
Labour and Cooperative candidates
- Chan, Jumbo
- Hector, Claudia Joan
- Kelcher, Matt
Conservative candidates
- Asif, Khatheja
- Moore, Sophia
- Hoffman, Stephen Alfred
Liberal Democrat candidates
- Newton Dunn, Daisy
- Sutherland, Deborah Mary
- Thomas, Isabella
Green Party candidates
- Hopkins, Samuel David
UKIP candidates
- Flanagan, Frances
Kenton
Labour and Cooperative candidates
- Moloney, Colum
- Reid, Nyela
- Seelan, Rajan
Conservative candidates
- Colwill, Reg
- Kansagra, Suresh Laxmidas
- Maurice, Michael David
Liberal Democrat candidates
- Nair, Aruna
- Wharton, Duncan
- Thomas, James Matthew Richard
Green Party candidates
- Miller-Howe, Shonte Lia
Kilburn
Labour and Cooperative candidates
- Abdi, Abdirazak Mohamed
- Conneely, Rita Lacey
- Hassan, Faduma Daauud
Conservative candidates
- Brockbank, Louie
- Moores, Edward John
- Roberts, Monica
Liberal Democrat candidates
- Brand, Charles David William
- Levy, Mireille Florence
- Rethans, Derick
Independent
- John Duffy
Mapesbury
Labour and Cooperative candidates
- Colacicco, Lia Giovanna Lawton
- Dar, Tariq
- Shahzad, Ahmad
Conservative candidates
- Currie, George Henry William
- Newhall, James Ainsley
- Simister, Poppy
Liberal Democrat candidates
- Crabtree, Clayton Charles
- Dunn, Anthony Peter
- Gilbert, Alyssa Rosanne
Green Party candidates
- Bartle, Scott
- Evans, Lenia
- Ogier, Sophie
Northwick Park
Labour and Cooperative candidates
- Johnson, Robert Orville
- McLennan, Margaret Alison
- Perrin, Keith
Conservative candidates
- Dokwal, Sushil Gulzarilal
- Gohil, Ekta
- Sadhu, Nilesh
Green Party candidates
- Rebbitt, Simon David
Preston
Labour and Cooperative candidates
- Afzal, Ihtesham Malik
- Kennelly, Daniel
- Thakkar, Anita
Conservative candidates
- Di Netimah, Felix
- Haque, Badrul
- Mistry, Hema
Liberal Democrat candidates
- Shaikh, Mohammed Eaoyor
- Smith, Adrian Jon
Independent candidates
- Deen, Jeffrey Hassan
- Conduit, Gillian Mary
Queensbury
Labour and Cooperative candidates
- Kabir, Sandra Mostafa
- Naheerathan, Kana
- Patel, Ramesh
Conservative candidates
- Iqbal, Mick
- Mistry, Kanta
- Patel, Jayanti
Liberal Democrat candidates
- Cruickshank, Peggy Jean
- Lewis, John David
- Ngan, Larry
Green Party candidates
- Ahmet, Nesrin Kamilla
Queens Park
Labour and Cooperative candidates
- Denselow, James Howard
- Nerva, Neil Benjamin
- Southwood, Eleanor May
Conservative candidates
- Alley, Chris
- Phipps, Ellie
- Vose, Nick
Liberal Democrat candidates
- Bonham Carter, Virginia Leslie
- Khan, Hussain Shah
- Unger, Deborah Clare
Women's Equality Party candidates
- Ko, Emma Wai Kan
Green Party candidates
- Mansook, John
- McNally, Lawrence Franci
- Stockbridge, Poppy
Stonebridge
Labour and Cooperative candidates
- Aden, Abdi
- Ezeajughi, Ernest Nnaama
- Knight, Promise Chizoba
Conservative candidates
- Maurice, Alison Ruth
- Baker, Theresa Mary
- Padro, Joan Elaine
Sudbury
Labour and Cooperative candidates
- Butt, Saqib Ilyas
- Daly, Mary Bridget
- Stephens, Thomas Christopher
Conservative candidates
- Kapadia, Tarun
- Oberai, Savinder
- Patel, Ashok Kantilal
Liberal Democrat candidates
- Lorber, Paul
- Rawal, Kalpana
- Rawal, Selina Kaja
Green Party candidates
- Osborn, Rose
Tokyngton
Labour and Cooperative candidates
- Butt, Muhammed Asghar
- Hylton, Orleen Andrea Shaw
- Sheth, Ketan
Conservative candidates
- Bageire, Kelvin
- Russell, Dan Paul
- Pollock, Jonathan Daniel Anthony
Liberal Democrat candidates
- Brown, Karen Michelle Claire
- Khalid, Abid
Green Party candidates
- Francis, Martin Roger
Welsh Harp
Labour and Cooperative candidates
- Agha, Amer Hussain
- Farah, Harbi
- Mashari, Roxanne
Conservative candidates
- Binks, Steven
- Sharma, Andy
- Young, Edward
Liberal Democrat candidates
- Ayres, Diana
- Raingold, Freda
- Sisson, Richard Henry Westcott
UKIP candidates
- Beckman, Andrew Simon
- North, Janice
- Yewdall, Robin
Wembley Central
Labour and Cooperative candidates
- Mitchell-Murray, Wilhelmina Calista
- Patterson, Luke
- Sheth, Krupa
Conservative candidates
- Brewis, Adin Jack
- Butcher, Lacey Eve
- Fergusson, George
Liberal Democrat candidates
- Brown, Valerie Lydia
- Patel, Jyotshna
- Wharton, Robert
Green Party candidates
- Patel, Rohan Bharat
Willesden Green
Labour and Cooperative candidates
- Donnelly-Jackson, Fleur
- Jones, Lesley Ann
- Miller, Tom
Conservative candidates
- Goodwill, Harry
- Al-Jawad, Ali Mahmoud
- Chowdhury, Shahin
Liberal Democrat candidates
- Dunn, Felicity Jane
- Thiessen, Ulla Ursula
- Wheatley, Christopher Charles
Green Party candidates
- Lish, Shaka
- Murry, Peter Richard
- Relton, William Kent
Am I eligible to vote?
You are eligible to vote in this election if you are aged over 18 and a British, Irish, qualifying Commonwealth or European Union citizen.
In order to be able to vote you must be on the electoral register. Even if you have registered for council tax or other council services, by law you still need to apply separately to register to vote.
Residents can register to vote in the Brent local elections here .
Finding your polling station
Residents can find their nearest polling station by entering their postcode in the council's polling station search tool here .
