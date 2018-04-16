The video will start in 8 Cancel

Local elections for the London Borough of Brent are fast approaching, with polling day taking place on Thursday May 3.

63 council seats across the borough's 21 wards are up for re-election and residents can vote for any candidate(s) standing in their ward.

Three councillors are to be elected for each ward.

The deadline to register to vote is midnight on Tuesday April 17.

Residents can cast their votes at polling stations from 7am to 10pm on May 3.

For those unable to make it in person, you must register for a proxy vote (when someone votes on your behalf) or a postal vote (cast by post) by 5pm on Wednesday April 25.

Full list of Brent local election candidates by ward

Alperton

Labour and Cooperative candidates

Chohan, Bhagwanji Hari

Allie, James Borbor

Sangani, Trupti

Conservative candidates

Appiah Fordjour, George

Chowdhury, Shamim Ahmed

Patel, Vikas

Liberal Democrat candidates

Brown, Daniel Edward

Johnson, David Clement

Kerr, James William

Green Party

Linnie, Andrew James Edward

Barnhill

Labour and Cooperative candidates

Choudhary, Shafique Ahmad

Marquis, Sarah-Louise

Pavey, Michael John Charles

Conservative candidates

Boricha, Ghanshyam Vasurbhai

Mehta, Smita Vinodrai

Trott, Valerie Ann

Liberal Democrat candidates

Knight, Ekaterina

Morrow, George William

Williamson, Vivienne Rosamond

Independent candidates

Jeffers, Elcena

Brondesbury Park

Labour and Cooperative candidates

Ethapemi, Tony

Gbajumo, Erica

Gill, Kieron Thomas

Conservative candidates

Joseph, Bertha Joan

Shaw, Carol Ann

Warren, John

Liberal Democrat candidates

Duggan, John

McAuliffe, Tilly

Round, Edward Mark

Dollis Hill

Labour and Cooperative candidates

Ahmed, Parvez

Dixon, Liz

Mahmood, Arshad

Conservative candidates

Lacey, Richard

Oates, Mark Alexander

Quainoo, Harry

Liberal Democrat candidates

Hasani, Naim

Hopkins, Alison Frances

Pervez, Afifa

Polish Pride (Duma Polska) candidates

Gajdzinski, Robert Alexander

Nowak, Robert Jacek

Paszkiewicz, Anna

Dudden Hill

Labour and Cooperative candidates

Choudry, Aslam

Hirani, Krupesh Jadavji

Long, Janice Elizabeth

Conservative candidates

Batkin, Tobias

Islam, Tarul

Vara, Ramesh

Liberal Democrat candidates

Cummins, Mark

Goodsell, Robert Charles

Hellett, John George

Polish Pride (Duma Polska) candidates

Caban, Marcin Michal

Dankowska, Iwona

Zywica, Agnieszka Monika

Green Party candidates

Ram, Phil

Independent candidates

Gupta, Mohan

Freyent

Labour and Cooperative candidates

Crane, George

Lo, Vincent

Tatler, Shama Shilesh

Conservative candidates

Lecka-Wuni, Agnieszka Iwona

Mistry, Ramila

Soames, Gerald Haim

Harlesden

Labour and Cooperative candidates

McLeish, Lloyd Everton

Murray, Joshua Aaron Akeem

Patel, Mili

Conservative candidates

Al-Jawad, Hazel

Newhall, Diana Marcela

Ocampo, Martha

Liberal Democrat candidates

Latham, Sarah

Scott, Peter John Robert

Kensal Green

Labour and Cooperative candidates

Chan, Jumbo

Hector, Claudia Joan

Kelcher, Matt

Conservative candidates

Asif, Khatheja

Moore, Sophia

Hoffman, Stephen Alfred

Liberal Democrat candidates

Newton Dunn, Daisy

Sutherland, Deborah Mary

Thomas, Isabella

Green Party candidates

Hopkins, Samuel David

UKIP candidates

Flanagan, Frances

Kenton

Labour and Cooperative candidates

Moloney, Colum

Reid, Nyela

Seelan, Rajan

Conservative candidates

Colwill, Reg

Kansagra, Suresh Laxmidas

Maurice, Michael David

Liberal Democrat candidates

Nair, Aruna

Wharton, Duncan

Thomas, James Matthew Richard

Green Party candidates

Miller-Howe, Shonte Lia

Kilburn

Labour and Cooperative candidates

Abdi, Abdirazak Mohamed

Conneely, Rita Lacey

Hassan, Faduma Daauud

Conservative candidates

Brockbank, Louie

Moores, Edward John

Roberts, Monica

Liberal Democrat candidates

Brand, Charles David William

Levy, Mireille Florence

Rethans, Derick

Independent

John Duffy

Mapesbury

Labour and Cooperative candidates

Colacicco, Lia Giovanna Lawton

Dar, Tariq

Shahzad, Ahmad

Conservative candidates

Currie, George Henry William

Newhall, James Ainsley

Simister, Poppy

Liberal Democrat candidates

Crabtree, Clayton Charles

Dunn, Anthony Peter

Gilbert, Alyssa Rosanne

Green Party candidates

Bartle, Scott

Evans, Lenia

Ogier, Sophie

Northwick Park

Labour and Cooperative candidates

Johnson, Robert Orville

McLennan, Margaret Alison

Perrin, Keith

Conservative candidates

Dokwal, Sushil Gulzarilal

Gohil, Ekta

Sadhu, Nilesh

Green Party candidates

Rebbitt, Simon David

Preston

Labour and Cooperative candidates

Afzal, Ihtesham Malik

Kennelly, Daniel

Thakkar, Anita

Conservative candidates

Di Netimah, Felix

Haque, Badrul

Mistry, Hema

Liberal Democrat candidates

Shaikh, Mohammed Eaoyor

Smith, Adrian Jon

Independent candidates

Deen, Jeffrey Hassan

Conduit, Gillian Mary

Queensbury

Labour and Cooperative candidates

Kabir, Sandra Mostafa

Naheerathan, Kana

Patel, Ramesh

Conservative candidates

Iqbal, Mick

Mistry, Kanta

Patel, Jayanti

Liberal Democrat candidates

Cruickshank, Peggy Jean

Lewis, John David

Ngan, Larry

Green Party candidates

Ahmet, Nesrin Kamilla

Queens Park

Labour and Cooperative candidates

Denselow, James Howard

Nerva, Neil Benjamin

Southwood, Eleanor May

Conservative candidates

Alley, Chris

Phipps, Ellie

Vose, Nick

Liberal Democrat candidates

Bonham Carter, Virginia Leslie

Khan, Hussain Shah

Unger, Deborah Clare

Women's Equality Party candidates

Ko, Emma Wai Kan

Green Party candidates

Mansook, John

McNally, Lawrence Franci

Stockbridge, Poppy

Stonebridge

Labour and Cooperative candidates

Aden, Abdi

Ezeajughi, Ernest Nnaama

Knight, Promise Chizoba

Conservative candidates

Maurice, Alison Ruth

Baker, Theresa Mary

Padro, Joan Elaine

Sudbury

Labour and Cooperative candidates

Butt, Saqib Ilyas

Daly, Mary Bridget

Stephens, Thomas Christopher

Conservative candidates

Kapadia, Tarun

Oberai, Savinder

Patel, Ashok Kantilal

Liberal Democrat candidates

Lorber, Paul

Rawal, Kalpana

Rawal, Selina Kaja

Green Party candidates

Osborn, Rose

Tokyngton

Labour and Cooperative candidates

Butt, Muhammed Asghar

Hylton, Orleen Andrea Shaw

Sheth, Ketan

Conservative candidates

Bageire, Kelvin

Russell, Dan Paul

Pollock, Jonathan Daniel Anthony

Liberal Democrat candidates

Brown, Karen Michelle Claire

Khalid, Abid

Green Party candidates

Francis, Martin Roger

Welsh Harp

Labour and Cooperative candidates

Agha, Amer Hussain

Farah, Harbi

Mashari, Roxanne

Conservative candidates

Binks, Steven

Sharma, Andy

Young, Edward

Liberal Democrat candidates

Ayres, Diana

Raingold, Freda

Sisson, Richard Henry Westcott

UKIP candidates

Beckman, Andrew Simon

North, Janice

Yewdall, Robin

Wembley Central

Labour and Cooperative candidates

Mitchell-Murray, Wilhelmina Calista

Patterson, Luke

Sheth, Krupa

Conservative candidates

Brewis, Adin Jack

Butcher, Lacey Eve

Fergusson, George

Liberal Democrat candidates

Brown, Valerie Lydia

Patel, Jyotshna

Wharton, Robert

Green Party candidates

Patel, Rohan Bharat

Willesden Green

Labour and Cooperative candidates

Donnelly-Jackson, Fleur

Jones, Lesley Ann

Miller, Tom

Conservative candidates

Goodwill, Harry

Al-Jawad, Ali Mahmoud

Chowdhury, Shahin

Liberal Democrat candidates

Dunn, Felicity Jane

Thiessen, Ulla Ursula

Wheatley, Christopher Charles

Green Party candidates

Lish, Shaka

Murry, Peter Richard

Relton, William Kent

Am I eligible to vote?

You are eligible to vote in this election if you are aged over 18 and a British, Irish, qualifying Commonwealth or European Union citizen.

In order to be able to vote you must be on the electoral register. Even if you have registered for council tax or other council services, by law you still need to apply separately to register to vote.

Residents can register to vote in the Brent local elections here .

Finding your polling station

Residents can find their nearest polling station by entering their postcode in the council's polling station search tool here .

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can even set it to receive push notifications for all the breaking news in your area

