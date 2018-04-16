Local elections for the London Borough of Brent are fast approaching, with polling day taking place on Thursday May 3.

63 council seats across the borough's 21 wards are up for re-election and residents can vote for any candidate(s) standing in their ward.

Three councillors are to be elected for each ward.

The deadline to register to vote is midnight on Tuesday April 17.

Residents can cast their votes at polling stations from 7am to 10pm on May 3.

For those unable to make it in person, you must register for a proxy vote (when someone votes on your behalf) or a postal vote (cast by post) by 5pm on Wednesday April 25.

Full list of Brent local election candidates by ward

Alperton

Labour and Cooperative candidates

  • Chohan, Bhagwanji Hari
  • Allie, James Borbor
  • Sangani, Trupti

Conservative candidates

  • Appiah Fordjour, George
  • Chowdhury, Shamim Ahmed
  • Patel, Vikas

Liberal Democrat candidates

  • Brown, Daniel Edward
  • Johnson, David Clement
  • Kerr, James William

Green Party

  • Linnie, Andrew James Edward

Barnhill

Labour and Cooperative candidates

  • Choudhary, Shafique Ahmad
  • Marquis, Sarah-Louise
  • Pavey, Michael John Charles

Conservative candidates

  • Boricha, Ghanshyam Vasurbhai
  • Mehta, Smita Vinodrai
  • Trott, Valerie Ann

Liberal Democrat candidates

  • Knight, Ekaterina
  • Morrow, George William
  • Williamson, Vivienne Rosamond

Independent candidates

  • Jeffers, Elcena
Brent residents can cast their votes at polling stations from 7am to 10pm on May 3
Brondesbury Park

Labour and Cooperative candidates

  • Ethapemi, Tony
  • Gbajumo, Erica
  • Gill, Kieron Thomas

Conservative candidates

  • Joseph, Bertha Joan
  • Shaw, Carol Ann
  • Warren, John

Liberal Democrat candidates

  • Duggan, John
  • McAuliffe, Tilly
  • Round, Edward Mark

Dollis Hill

Labour and Cooperative candidates

  • Ahmed, Parvez
  • Dixon, Liz
  • Mahmood, Arshad

Conservative candidates

  • Lacey, Richard
  • Oates, Mark Alexander
  • Quainoo, Harry

Liberal Democrat candidates

  • Hasani, Naim
  • Hopkins, Alison Frances
  • Pervez, Afifa

Polish Pride (Duma Polska) candidates

  • Gajdzinski, Robert Alexander
  • Nowak, Robert Jacek
  • Paszkiewicz, Anna
Gladstone Park in Dollis Hill

Dudden Hill

Labour and Cooperative candidates

  • Choudry, Aslam
  • Hirani, Krupesh Jadavji
  • Long, Janice Elizabeth

Conservative candidates

  • Batkin, Tobias
  • Islam, Tarul
  • Vara, Ramesh

Liberal Democrat candidates

  • Cummins, Mark
  • Goodsell, Robert Charles
  • Hellett, John George

Polish Pride (Duma Polska) candidates

  • Caban, Marcin Michal
  • Dankowska, Iwona
  • Zywica, Agnieszka Monika

Green Party candidates

  • Ram, Phil

Independent candidates

  • Gupta, Mohan

Freyent

Labour and Cooperative candidates

  • Crane, George
  • Lo, Vincent
  • Tatler, Shama Shilesh

Conservative candidates

  • Lecka-Wuni, Agnieszka Iwona
  • Mistry, Ramila
  • Soames, Gerald Haim

Harlesden

Labour and Cooperative candidates

  • McLeish, Lloyd Everton
  • Murray, Joshua Aaron Akeem
  • Patel, Mili

Conservative candidates

  • Al-Jawad, Hazel
  • Newhall, Diana Marcela
  • Ocampo, Martha

Liberal Democrat candidates

  • Latham, Sarah
  • Scott, Peter John Robert

Kensal Green

Labour and Cooperative candidates

  • Chan, Jumbo
  • Hector, Claudia Joan
  • Kelcher, Matt

Conservative candidates

  • Asif, Khatheja
  • Moore, Sophia
  • Hoffman, Stephen Alfred

Liberal Democrat candidates

  • Newton Dunn, Daisy
  • Sutherland, Deborah Mary
  • Thomas, Isabella

Green Party candidates

  • Hopkins, Samuel David

UKIP candidates

  • Flanagan, Frances

Kenton

Labour and Cooperative candidates

  • Moloney, Colum
  • Reid, Nyela
  • Seelan, Rajan

Conservative candidates

  • Colwill, Reg
  • Kansagra, Suresh Laxmidas
  • Maurice, Michael David

Liberal Democrat candidates

  • Nair, Aruna
  • Wharton, Duncan
  • Thomas, James Matthew Richard

Green Party candidates

  • Miller-Howe, Shonte Lia

Kilburn

Labour and Cooperative candidates

  • Abdi, Abdirazak Mohamed
  • Conneely, Rita Lacey
  • Hassan, Faduma Daauud

Conservative candidates

  • Brockbank, Louie
  • Moores, Edward John
  • Roberts, Monica

Liberal Democrat candidates

  • Brand, Charles David William
  • Levy, Mireille Florence
  • Rethans, Derick

Independent

  • John Duffy
Kilburn High Street, Oxford Road junction
Kilburn High Street

Mapesbury

Labour and Cooperative candidates

  • Colacicco, Lia Giovanna Lawton
  • Dar, Tariq
  • Shahzad, Ahmad

Conservative candidates

  • Currie, George Henry William
  • Newhall, James Ainsley
  • Simister, Poppy

Liberal Democrat candidates

  • Crabtree, Clayton Charles
  • Dunn, Anthony Peter
  • Gilbert, Alyssa Rosanne

Green Party candidates

  • Bartle, Scott
  • Evans, Lenia
  • Ogier, Sophie

Northwick Park

Labour and Cooperative candidates

  • Johnson, Robert Orville
  • McLennan, Margaret Alison
  • Perrin, Keith

Conservative candidates

  • Dokwal, Sushil Gulzarilal
  • Gohil, Ekta
  • Sadhu, Nilesh

Green Party candidates

  • Rebbitt, Simon David

Preston

Labour and Cooperative candidates

  • Afzal, Ihtesham Malik
  • Kennelly, Daniel
  • Thakkar, Anita

Conservative candidates

  • Di Netimah, Felix
  • Haque, Badrul
  • Mistry, Hema

Liberal Democrat candidates

  • Shaikh, Mohammed Eaoyor
  • Smith, Adrian Jon

Independent candidates

  • Deen, Jeffrey Hassan
  • Conduit, Gillian Mary

Queensbury

Labour and Cooperative candidates

  • Kabir, Sandra Mostafa
  • Naheerathan, Kana
  • Patel, Ramesh

Conservative candidates

  • Iqbal, Mick
  • Mistry, Kanta
  • Patel, Jayanti

Liberal Democrat candidates

  • Cruickshank, Peggy Jean
  • Lewis, John David
  • Ngan, Larry

Green Party candidates

  • Ahmet, Nesrin Kamilla

Queens Park

Labour and Cooperative candidates

  • Denselow, James Howard
  • Nerva, Neil Benjamin
  • Southwood, Eleanor May

Conservative candidates

  • Alley, Chris
  • Phipps, Ellie
  • Vose, Nick

Liberal Democrat candidates

  • Bonham Carter, Virginia Leslie
  • Khan, Hussain Shah
  • Unger, Deborah Clare

Women's Equality Party candidates

  • Ko, Emma Wai Kan

Green Party candidates

  • Mansook, John
  • McNally, Lawrence Franci
  • Stockbridge, Poppy

Stonebridge

Labour and Cooperative candidates

  • Aden, Abdi
  • Ezeajughi, Ernest Nnaama
  • Knight, Promise Chizoba

Conservative candidates

  • Maurice, Alison Ruth
  • Baker, Theresa Mary
  • Padro, Joan Elaine
It's a straight choice between Labour or Conservative in Stonebridge

Sudbury

Labour and Cooperative candidates

  • Butt, Saqib Ilyas
  • Daly, Mary Bridget
  • Stephens, Thomas Christopher

Conservative candidates

  • Kapadia, Tarun
  • Oberai, Savinder
  • Patel, Ashok Kantilal

Liberal Democrat candidates

  • Lorber, Paul
  • Rawal, Kalpana
  • Rawal, Selina Kaja

Green Party candidates

  • Osborn, Rose

Tokyngton

Labour and Cooperative candidates

  • Butt, Muhammed Asghar
  • Hylton, Orleen Andrea Shaw
  • Sheth, Ketan

Conservative candidates

  • Bageire, Kelvin
  • Russell, Dan Paul
  • Pollock, Jonathan Daniel Anthony

Liberal Democrat candidates

  • Brown, Karen Michelle Claire
  • Khalid, Abid

Green Party candidates

  • Francis, Martin Roger

Welsh Harp

Labour and Cooperative candidates

  • Agha, Amer Hussain
  • Farah, Harbi
  • Mashari, Roxanne

Conservative candidates

  • Binks, Steven
  • Sharma, Andy
  • Young, Edward

Liberal Democrat candidates

  • Ayres, Diana
  • Raingold, Freda
  • Sisson, Richard Henry Westcott

UKIP candidates

  • Beckman, Andrew Simon
  • North, Janice
  • Yewdall, Robin

Wembley Central

Labour and Cooperative candidates

  • Mitchell-Murray, Wilhelmina Calista
  • Patterson, Luke
  • Sheth, Krupa

Conservative candidates

  • Brewis, Adin Jack
  • Butcher, Lacey Eve
  • Fergusson, George

Liberal Democrat candidates

  • Brown, Valerie Lydia
  • Patel, Jyotshna
  • Wharton, Robert

Green Party candidates

  • Patel, Rohan Bharat

Willesden Green

Labour and Cooperative candidates

  • Donnelly-Jackson, Fleur
  • Jones, Lesley Ann
  • Miller, Tom

Conservative candidates

  • Goodwill, Harry
  • Al-Jawad, Ali Mahmoud
  • Chowdhury, Shahin

Liberal Democrat candidates

  • Dunn, Felicity Jane
  • Thiessen, Ulla Ursula
  • Wheatley, Christopher Charles

Green Party candidates

  • Lish, Shaka
  • Murry, Peter Richard
  • Relton, William Kent

Am I eligible to vote?

You are eligible to vote in this election if you are aged over 18 and a British, Irish, qualifying Commonwealth or European Union citizen.

In order to be able to vote you must be on the electoral register. Even if you have registered for council tax or other council services, by law you still need to apply separately to register to vote.

Residents can register to vote in the Brent local elections here .

Finding your polling station

Residents can find their nearest polling station by entering their postcode in the council's polling station search tool here .

