Brent remained staunchly Labour following the 2018 local elections on Thursday (May 3).
Labour won three seats from the Conservatives in Brondesbury Park adding to their majority across the widely red borough.
Three seats remain vacant in Willesden Green where elections have been put on hold following the sudden death of Councillor Lesley Jones MBE who was standing for re-election in the ward.
Brent Council has reassured Willesden Green residents that elections will be held "in due course."
Labour councillors won 57 seats in 19 out of 20 Brent wards while Conservatives kept hold of three seats in Kenton.
Brent local elections results 2018 in full
Alperton
James Allie , Labour
Bhagwanji Chohan , Labour
Trupti Sangani, Labour
Barnhill
Shafique Ahmad Choudhary, Labour
Sarah-Louise Marquis, Labour
Michael John Charles Pavey, Labour
Brondesbury Park
Tony Ethapemi, Labour
Erica Gbajumo, Labour
Kieron Thomas Gill, Labour
Dollis Hill
Parvez Ahmed, Labour
Liz Dixon, Labour
Arshad Mahmood, Labour
Dudden Hill
Aslam Choudry, Labour
Krupesh Jadavji Hirani , Labour
Janice Elizabeth Long , Labour
Fryent
George Crane, Labour
Shama Tatler, Labour
Vincent Lo, Labour
Harlesden
Lloyd Everton McLeish, Labour
Joshua Mitchell Murray, Labour
Mili Patel, Labour
Kensal Green
Jumbo Chan, Labour
Claudia Hector, Labour
Matt Kelcher, Labour
Kenton
Reg Colwill , Conservative
Suresh Laxmidas Kansagra, Conservative
Michael David Maurice, Conservative
Kilburn
Kilburn Abdirazak Mohamed Abdi , Labour
Rita Lacey Conneely, Labour
Faduma Daauud Hassan , Labour
Mapesbury
Lia Giovanna Lewton Colacicco, Labour
Tariq Dar, Labour
Ahmad Shahzad, Labour
Northwick Park
Robert Orville Johnson , Labour
Margaret McLennan, Labour
Keith Perrin, Labour
Preston
Ihtesham Malik Afzal , Labour
Daniel Kennelly , Labour
Anita Thakkar , Labour
Queens Park
James Howard Denselow , Labour
Neil Benjamin Nerva , Labour
Eleanor May Southwood, Labour
Queensbury
Sandra Mostafa Kabir ,Labour
Kana Naheerathan , Labour
Ramesh Patel , Labour
Stonebridge
Abdi Aden , Labour
Ernest Nnaama Ezeajughi , Labour
Promise Chizoba Knight ,Labour
Sudbury
Saqib Ilyas Butt, Labour
Mary Daly, Labour
Thomas Christopher Stephens, Labour
Tokyngton
Muhammed Asghar Butt, Labour
Orleen Andrea Shaw Hylton, Labour
Ketan Sheth, Labour
Welsh Harp
Amer Agha Labour
Harbi Farah Labour
Roxanne Mashari Labour
Wembley Central
Wilhelmina Mitchell Murray Labour
Luke Patterson Labour
Krupa Sheth Labour