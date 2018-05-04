The video will start in 8 Cancel

Brent remained staunchly Labour following the 2018 local elections on Thursday (May 3).

Labour won three seats from the Conservatives in Brondesbury Park adding to their majority across the widely red borough.

Three seats remain vacant in Willesden Green where elections have been put on hold following the sudden death of Councillor Lesley Jones MBE who was standing for re-election in the ward.

Brent Council has reassured Willesden Green residents that elections will be held "in due course."

Labour councillors won 57 seats in 19 out of 20 Brent wards while Conservatives kept hold of three seats in Kenton.

Brent local elections results 2018 in full

Alperton

James Allie , Labour

Bhagwanji Chohan , Labour

Trupti Sangani, Labour

Barnhill

Shafique Ahmad Choudhary, Labour

Sarah-Louise Marquis, Labour

Michael John Charles Pavey, Labour

Brondesbury Park

Tony Ethapemi, Labour

Erica Gbajumo, Labour

Kieron Thomas Gill, Labour

Dollis Hill

Parvez Ahmed, Labour

Liz Dixon, Labour

Arshad Mahmood, Labour

Dudden Hill

Aslam Choudry, Labour

Krupesh Jadavji Hirani , Labour

Janice Elizabeth Long , Labour

Fryent

George Crane, Labour

Shama Tatler, Labour

Vincent Lo, Labour

Harlesden

Lloyd Everton McLeish, Labour

Joshua Mitchell Murray, Labour

Mili Patel, Labour

Kensal Green

Jumbo Chan, Labour

Claudia Hector, Labour

Matt Kelcher, Labour

Kenton

Reg Colwill , Conservative

Suresh Laxmidas Kansagra, Conservative

Michael David Maurice, Conservative

Kilburn

Kilburn Abdirazak Mohamed Abdi , Labour

Rita Lacey Conneely, Labour

Faduma Daauud Hassan , Labour

Mapesbury

Lia Giovanna Lewton Colacicco, Labour

Tariq Dar, Labour

Ahmad Shahzad, Labour

Northwick Park

Robert Orville Johnson , Labour

Margaret McLennan, Labour

Keith Perrin, Labour

Preston

Ihtesham Malik Afzal , Labour

Daniel Kennelly , Labour

Anita Thakkar , Labour

Queens Park

James Howard Denselow , Labour

Neil Benjamin Nerva , Labour

Eleanor May Southwood, Labour

Queensbury

Sandra Mostafa Kabir ,Labour

Kana Naheerathan , Labour

Ramesh Patel , Labour

Stonebridge

Abdi Aden , Labour

Ernest Nnaama Ezeajughi , Labour

Promise Chizoba Knight ,Labour

Sudbury

Saqib Ilyas Butt, Labour

Mary Daly, Labour

Thomas Christopher Stephens, Labour

Tokyngton

Muhammed Asghar Butt, Labour

Orleen Andrea Shaw Hylton, Labour

Ketan Sheth, Labour

Welsh Harp

Amer Agha Labour

Harbi Farah Labour

Roxanne Mashari Labour

Wembley Central

Wilhelmina Mitchell Murray Labour

Luke Patterson Labour

Krupa Sheth Labour