A Brent landlord who failed to deal with noisy pigeons nesting at one of its properties has been hit with a hefty fine.

A couple disturbed by pigeons whose cooing woke them at 4am every morning were awarded £7,638 in compensation after their landlord failed to deal with the issue.

Brent Council inspected the second-floor flat in Burton Road, Kilburn following a complaint about the pigeon infested loft and a water leak in the property's ceiling was lodged by tenants in May last year.

Landlord Adilsons Property Limited of made some repairs but was ordered to pay £31,026 after failing to comply with follow-up notices issued by the council.

A trial at Willesden Magistrates' Court on March 20 found Adilsons Property Limited of Cricklewood Broadway, Wembley, guilty of failing to comply with an improvement notice.

The company was fined £12,200 and ordered to pay £5,648 in costs as well as a victim surcharge of £170.

The property's manager, Aamir Sultan was also fined £6,100 and the two tenants were awarded £7,638 in compensation.

Spencer Randolph, Head of Private Housing Services, said: "Landlords are expected to maintain the properties that they rent out.

"Tenants in the private rented sector have a legal right to decent living conditions.

"We will prosecute landlords and letting agencies that fail to comply with improvement notices. This landlord had plenty of opportunities to carry out the repairs but ignored our requests."

