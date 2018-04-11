Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The family of a 21-year-old man who has been missing for more than eight months has made an emotional appeal for him to come home to Harlesden .

Police officers are growing “increasingly concerned” for Ballentyne Hylton, 21, who was last seen in the Harlesden area of Brent on August 5 last year.

Ballentyne, known to frequent Brent, Peckham and Merton, has not been heard from by his family during occasions such as his 21st birthday, Christmas, New Year and the recent birth of his niece.

Jade Madden, Ballentyne's sister, made a direct appeal to her brother on Wednesday (April 11) to say that the family “just want [him] home and well”.

She said: “Ballentyne is loved dearly by his family. I was four months pregnant when he went missing and he was very much looking forward to becoming an uncle.

“We are all very worried about him and need to know he is safe and well. It is completely out of character for him not to get in touch with his family, especially over Christmas and New Year.

“Ballentyne we are not angry or upset with you for going missing. We just want you home safe and well and for you to be with us. We miss you, we love you!

“Kyra-Line would really like to meet her uncle – I think that she looks like you when you were younger. Cleo would also like you to be here for her graduation this summer.”

Appealing for anyone with information on her brother's whereabouts to contact police, she added: “This is very hard on our family for not knowing where he is.”

The 21-year-old is described as a black man, of slim build, about 6ft tall with short dark hair.

He has various tattoos including a shooting star and the name “Leo” on his neck. Ballentyne also has a rose tattooed on his forearm, police said.

Detective Constable Zanne Kriel, of Brent's Missing Persons Unit, said that officers are “growing increasingly concerned forr Ballentynes welfare".

“His disappearance is out of character," she added.

"He has not made contact with his family throughout numerous significant occasions including his 21st birthday, Christmas, New Year and more recently, the birth of his niece.

"Ballentyne was also due to start a new job shortly after his disappearance but did not attend.

"I would urge anyone who has any information on Ballentyne's whereabouts to get in touch."

Anyone with information on Ballentyne's whereabouts should call Brent Police on 020 8721 3102 or Missing People on 116000. You can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

