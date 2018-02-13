Three people have been hurt in in a serious collision in Brent.
Fryent Way in Kingsbury has been closed as emergency services attend the crash, which is understood to have involved three cars.
A spokesman for the Metropolitan Police confirmed officers were called at around 12.40pm on Tuesday (February 13) to reports of a serious collision.
London Ambulance Service and London Fire Brigade were also called to reports of a person trapped in one of the vehicles involved.
Fryent Way reportedly still closed following collision
London Ambulance Service confirms three women were taken to hospital from the scene
A London Ambulance spokesman said: Our Response: “We were called at 12.40pm today to reports of a road traffic collision on Fryent Way, Brent.
“We sent three ambulance crews, two single responders in cars, an advanced paramedic and an incident response officer to the scene.
“We assessed three women at the scene and took them all as priorities to hospital.”
Image shows emergency services at scene of Fryent Way crash
A photo tweeted by Wembley Matters shows Metropolitan and London Fire Brigade at the scene of the crash in Fryent way.
Two women were trapped and cut free by firefighters
London Fire Brigade was called at 12.44pm to reports of two cars in collision, it said.
A spokesperson said:
“Two women were trapped and they were released by firefighters.
“Firefighters left the scene at 2pm.
“Two fire engines and a fire rescue unit attended the scene.”
Brent police warn of road closures in the area
Three hurt in crash
Metropolitan Police has confirmed that three people were injured in the collision.
A spokesman for the force said:
“Roads were closed whilst emergency services dealt with the incident.
“Three people were reported to be injured and one person was taken to a central London hospital with a leg injury.”