Three people have been hurt in in a serious collision in Brent.

Fryent Way in Kingsbury has been closed as emergency services attend the crash, which is understood to have involved three cars.

A spokesman for the Metropolitan Police confirmed officers were called at around 12.40pm on Tuesday (February 13) to reports of a serious collision.

London Ambulance Service and London Fire Brigade were also called to reports of a person trapped in one of the vehicles involved.

We will be bringing you all the very latest updates, pictures and video on this breaking news story as it develops.

(Image: Google Maps)

For all the latest news and breaking news, visit our news section , or follow us on Facebook or Twitter.

Keep up to date with the latest news from west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can set up your app to see news and events from your area, and receive notifications for any breaking news.

It's available to download, for free, from the App Store or Google Play for Android.