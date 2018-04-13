The video will start in 8 Cancel

A 24-year-old dealer who sold class A drugs including heroin and crack cocaine has been jailed.

Romarne Young of Stafford Road, Brent was sentenced to three years imprisonment at Harrow Crown Court on Friday (April 13).

Young was caught after police spotted his blue Audi "acting suspiciously" in Albert Road, Kilburn on August 27 last year.

Officers stopped the car and found Young inside holding two mobile phones. Police searched the car and found cocaine hidden under the driver's seat.

The 24-year-old driver tried to flee the scene but was stopped by police. He was found to be hiding cannabis in his mouth.

Messages on both Young and the driver's mobile phones contained evidence of them both supplying drugs.

Young was sentenced to three years imprisonment at Harrow Crown Court having pleaded guilty to offering to supply crack cocaine and heroin, and possession of cocaine.

The driver was charged with obstructing a search of the vehicle and possession of cannabis. He was sentenced to eight weeks’ imprisonment at Hendon Magistrates’ court on 29 August 2017.

