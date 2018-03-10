Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Parcelforce driver who delivered in Brent has been jailed for more than seven years after using addresses in the borough to receive cannabis worth at least £1.2 million.

Adewale Aderounmu, a 55-year-old former Parcelforce Worldwide driver from south London, had parcels of cannabis shipped from abroad to areas he covered, including Brent and Camden.

Aderounmu pleaded guilty in August last year to the conspiracy to supply class B drugs, the Crime Prosecution Service (CPS) said.

He was sentenced to seven years and six months in prison at the Old Bailey on Friday (March 9).

In October 2016 Border Force intercepted a package containing almost 6kg of cannabis to a non-existent address in Camden, which was on his delivery route, the CPS said.

The cannabis package was replaced with a dummy and traced to Aderounmu, who was arrested by National Crime Agency officers.

Further checks revealed that a large number of previously-seized drugs parcels had all been addressed to post codes beginning either NW10 or NW11 – the route delivered by Aderounmu.

Between 2010 and 2016 around 100 packages posted from overseas containing drugs were seized by the Border Force.

Many of the packages were sent from Nigeria and South Africa, and the estimated street value of the drugs seized is around £1.2 million.

Police also found evidence of regular cash payments of between £100 and £400, which stopped after his arrest in 2016.

Adrian Flasher, from the CPS, said: “Adewale Aderounmu was an experienced delivery driver who took advantage of his position to enrich himself, by intercepting and passing on significant amounts of cannabis for cash, in turn exploiting the international parcel delivery system for his own financial gain.

“By analysing the pattern of the Border Force drugs seizures, and Aderounmu’s banking records, together with the use of other proactive techniques, the prosecution was able to build a compelling case against him.

“The CPS worked closely with investigators and customs officials from a very early stage to compile the evidence and build a prosecution strategy, with the result that Aderounmu was left with no alternative but to admit his guilt.”

Steve McIntyre, senior investigations manager at the National Crime Agency, said: “It’s extremely important that smuggling routes like these are detected and the offenders who set them up and use them are brought to justice.

“The issue of corrupt insiders is taken extremely seriously by the NCA in its mission to protect the public.

"With their privileged access they are crucial enablers of a wide range of criminality. In this case, we worked closely with the Parcelforce Worldwide security team to secure an arrest.”

