A new cycle route connecting Wembley and Willesden Green has been approved by Sadiq Khan.

The 5km route in Brent is one of six given the green light by the Mayor of London on January 30 in a bid to get people to trade cars for cycling and public transport.

The routes were deemed to have high potential for cycling but currently lacking in cycling infrastructure. Mr Khan has committed £169 million per year on average over the next five years to improve cycling in the capital.

It is believed the route will later be extended to connect with two west London cycle superhighways, CS9 which could connect Hounslow to Olympia via Brentford, and CS10 which could connect Park Royal to Hyde Park Corner.

CS10 in turn may connect the east-west cycle superhighway routes together.

A spokesman for TfL said that the next stage will be working with Brent Council to decide on the best possible routes in relation to the roads.

It has not been decided if the route will take the shape of a segregated cycle superhighway on main roads in the borough or a quieter route which may or may not be segregated.

"We would certainly be committed to taking all these routes forward within the Sadiq administration," said the TfL spokesman.

"We'll be progressing with a view to getting to the consultation stage within the next year."

The mayor has committed to get 80% of journeys made by Londoners to be on foot, cycle or public transport by 2041.

(Image: TfL)

Latest year-on-year growth figures show that over the course of 2016, cycling grew 10% compared with the previous year.

Speaking at the announcement of the six new routes, he said: "I've committed to invest record amounts in making cycling easier and safer for Londoners, and I'm delighted that work is now beginning on designing the next generation of high-quality cycle routes across the capital.

"Working closely with the boroughs, we're providing new routes in both inner and outer London, including in areas that haven't previously seen serious investment in cycling infrastructure.

"Encouraging more Londoners to cycle as part of their everyday routine is vital - providing huge benefits to people's health, cutting congestion and air pollution for every Londoner, and improving quality of life in local neighbourhoods."

