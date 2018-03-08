The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Toys R US is closing down and "everything must go."

Massive bargains are up for grabs at three of the major toy store's west London outlets.

There will be up to 25% off all items including some of the biggest toy brands and the Babies R Us range.

Closing down sales kicked of on Thursday (March 8) and with stocks still high there are plenty amazing offers to be had.

Toys R US stores in Uxbridge, Brent Cross Shopping Centre and Bayswater are all holding "everything must go" sales.

(Image: PA)

Customers are advised to take advantage of the clearances quickly as popular items are likely to run out fast.

A Toys R Us Brent Cross spokesman said: "There are plenty of bargains to be had in store, everything is now reduced by up to 25% on shelf price.

"If you’re looking for toys or expecting a baby then head to the store now, everything must go. Due to such fast-moving demand, please hurry before all the stock is gone."

Gift cards will be honoured until Sunday (March 11) and d eposits paid by customers under Take Time to Pay Agreements towards larger purchases will be honoured, provided that the outstanding balance is paid and the goods are collected by Sunday.

Alternatively, customers can use their deposits towards the cost of any in-store purchases provided that these are also completed by Sunday.

A Toys R Us spokesman confirmed its happy to exchange goods that are unopened, in a resalable condition and have a valid proof of purchase.

But exchanges can only be made while the stores remain open and customers wanting to exchange items are encourage to do so as soon as possible.

Toys R Us said it can no longer accept returns for refunds and that this does not affect Customers’ Statutory Rights with regards to faulty merchandise.

West London Toys R Us stores will continue to trade until further notice.

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can set up your app to see all the latest news and events from your area, plus receive push notifications for breaking news.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android .