Brent Cross Shopping centre is to be expanded with work due to begin this year - but it will come at a cost.

Opened in 1976, the UK's first ever mall will be doubled in size to include 150 new shops, 50 restaurants and a state of the art cinema.

Brent Cross London developers, Hammerson and Standard Life Investments, also plan to create a landscaped boulevard and footbridge.

Until now Brent Cross Shopping Centre has had free parking for visitors but that will change when the redevelopment is completed in 2022.

Three new multi-storey car parks are included in the redevelopment plans but visitors will have to pay to use them.

Speaking to getwestlondon a Hammerson and Standard Life Investments spokesman explained free parking could not be supported at the new shopping centre because of a legal planning requirement.

The parking charges are yet to be set and won't come into effect until the new scheme opens.

A new bus station and better highway infrastructure are among plans to improve transport links to Brent Cross but the loss of free parking will affect many visitors.

A Hammerson and Standard Life Investments spokesman said: "Having revolutionised retail when it opened over 40 years ago, the plans for Brent Cross will double the size of the existing centre. This will include up to 150 new retail stores and 50 new restaurants, state of the art leisure and cinema offer, hotel accommodation and improved public spaces including a new town square. The plans also include a relocated and enlarged bus station as well as improved transport and highways infrastructure.

"Car parking will be improved through the provision of three new multi-storey car parks linked directly to the centre. A legal requirement of the planning permission is that we will, in due course, have to charge customers for parking but this will not come into effect until the new scheme opens. Charges have not yet been set."

Hammerson and Standard Life Investments has assured shoppers the current centre will remain open throughout the redevelopment process which is due to be finished in 2022.

