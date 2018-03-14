The video will start in 8 Cancel

An early morning fire in a Zippos Circus lorry at Brent Cross forced the closure of part of the North Circular Road during morning rush hour.

The lorry trailer, parked near Brent Cross Shopping Centre, caught fire shortly after 7am on Wednesday (March 14).

A crew of 21 firefighters from West Hampstead and Hendon sent four fire engines to get the fire under control by 9.56am.

London Fire Brigade said there were a "number of propane cylinders involved", which had to be cooled down by the firefighters in order to prevent an explosion.

The cause of the fire is still unknown, but much of the trailer was damaged in the fire, including the whole roof, and parts of the sides of the trailer.

The eastbound carriageway of the A406 North Circular Road was closed while the fire was dealt with, until around 9.50am, when just one lane was opened.

(Image: LFB Camden)

The fire also forced the closure of the slip road to the Staple Corner flyover, from the A406 and M1 to the A41.

Traffic between junction 2 and 1 was also severe.

(Image: LFB Camden)

A spokesman for Brent Cross Shopping Centre said: "We can confirm that emergency services were on site this morning attending to a fire in the car park.

"The fire has now been extinguished.

"We’re aware that there will be some ongoing traffic delays and ensuring the incident is managed safely and swiftly is our number one priority.”

(Image: LFB Camden)

Several buses calling to the shopping centre were either forced to terminate early or be suspended while the fire was being tackled.

To read more about the fire and how the situation developed, read our live blog .

