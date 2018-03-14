A lorry has gone up in flames near Brent Cross on Wednesday morning (March 14).

Reports suggest a parked Zippos Circus lorry caught fire in a car park alongside the M1 and A406.

There are currently delays of around 30 minutes in the area, according to Highways England.

Lane one of three was closed as a safety precaution.



See our live blog updates below for more information.

