A lorry has gone up in flames near Brent Cross on Wednesday morning (March 14).
Reports suggest a parked Zippos Circus lorry caught fire in a car park alongside the M1 and A406.
There are currently delays of around 30 minutes in the area, according to Highways England.
Lane one of three was closed as a safety precaution.
Photos from the scene
Firefighters from the London Fire Brigade in Camden have shared images from the scene after the fire was brought under control.
The A406 northbound has now reopened.
999 operators had received 38 calls about the “very visible” fire.
A406 reopens
All northbound lanes of the A406 have now reopened and TfL reports that traffic is flowing well through the area.
Fire under control
The fire, in a Zippo’s Circus Lorry near the M1, A406 and A41 has now been brought under control by the London Fire Brigade.
The picture, tweeted out by firefighters, looks to have severely damaged the trailer and its contents.
The roof of the trailer has been completely destroyed and the sides of have also been badly damaged.
'Steady progress'
London Fire Brigade are saying they have made steady progress in getting the lorry fire under control.
They also say the 38 members of the public have called 999 to report the “very visible” fire.
M1 traffic
The lane closure on the M1 southbound approaching J1 has been removed.
Delays remain on the approach following lorry fire at Brent Cross.
Lane reopens
One lane is now open northbound on A406 North Circular Rd off slip to Brent Cross following the fire in the area.
Traffic is flowing well in the area.
Brent Cross statement
We can confirm that emergency services were on site this morning attending to a fire in the car park.
The fire has now been extinguished.
We’re aware that there will be some ongoing traffic delays and ensuring the incident is managed safely and swiftly is our number one priority.”
Long delays
There are long delays reported due to the earlier lorry fire. These areas remain affected:
Queuing traffic M1 Southbound at J1 A406 (Staples Corner)
Congestion on M1 to J2 A41 Watford Way / A1 Great North Way (Fiveways Corner).
Buses delayed or terminated
Buses serving Brent Cross Shopping Centre are delayed and could terminate earlier than usual due to a vehicle fire in Prince Charles Drive.
Fire Brigade statement
A statement from London fire Brigade:
Four fire engines and 21 firefighters and officers have been called to a fire in a circus lorry trailer at a car park in Spalding Road, Brent Cross.
Most of the trailer is alight. A number of propane cylinders are involved and crews are working to cool them as they can explode when exposed to heat.
The A406 Brent Cross northbound off slip is closed.
The Brigade was called at 0719. Fire crews from Hendon and West Hampstead fire stations are at the scene.
The cause of the fire is not known at this stage
Police at the scene
Officers from Barnet are at the scene.
Firefighters are at the scene
The London Fire Brigade has sent four fire engines and 21 firefighters and officers to the scene.
They are currently tackling a lorry trailer fire at a car park in Spalding Road in Brent Cross.
A41 closed
The A406 eastbound off-slip to A41 is closed after a parked lorry caught fire near Staples Corner.
Traffic is slow on approach with tailbacks to Staples Corner Flyover.
Transport for London has reported the fire is at Etheridge Road (NW2) (Eastbound) at the junction of North Circular Road
The following roads are being affected:
- Etheridge Road (NW2) (Eastbound)
- [A406] North Circular Road (NW2) (All Directions)