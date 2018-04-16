Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Marching crowds stopped traffic in Brent as community members united to take a stand against street violence.

The "G Walk" on Friday night (April 13) was led by grassroots group G.A.N.G (Guiding A New Generation) which brought together an estimated 100 residents to walk through Brent and show solidarity against violent crime.

The walk started out from Kilburn Park at 2pm to Queen's Park and Mozart Estate then onto to Kensal Green and through Stonebridge finishing in Harlesden High Street at around midnight.

The London-wide group has existed for a year but organized it's first "G Walk" following the fatal shooting of 17-year-old Tanesha Melbourne-Blake in Tottenham on April 2.

Speaking to getwestlondon one of the organisers, Danny Malone, said: "G.A.N.G wants to raise awareness and promote solidarity."

He added: "A 'G Walk' is like a march but with our style of march we go into the worst affected areas where gang activity is at its highest, where families who are affected live and we're going into the hearts of the estates and we're having discussions on the block and we're bringing people out into the community to walk with together with us."

Footage from the march shows those taking part banging drums and chanting G.A.N.G's slogan "guiding a new generation" as they walked from South Kilburn to Mozart Street and to Kensal Green and through Stonebridge, finishing in Harlesden High Street.

Flyers posted on Instagram spread the message about the march the day before it happened.

Mr Malone added: "We put the announcement out the day before at 5pm and the aim of our march was to get into the areas that are highly affected and bring the community together.

"All we're tying to do is raise awareness and create unity."

One of the flyers read "G.A.N.G, #guidinganewgeneration....Walk in Solidarity"

A second flyer posted on Friday read: "I don't know what you been told. G.A.N.G is taking over the road. Rise up, stand up."

Shortly before midnight roads around Harlesden were blocked as marchers filled the streets, according to Transport for London (TfL).

At 11.58pm on Friday (April 13) TfL tweeted: "Harlesden High Street is currently blocked in all directions at the junctions with Manor Parade and Wendover Road due to a demonstration. Long queues are building on all approaches-expect local delays."

A video posted by Harlesden resident, Clive McBride on Twitter shows dozens of young people marching down the street to beating drums and chanting.

On Sunday G.A.N.G issued a statement on Instagram thanking those who attended from all over London.

It said: "Firstly we would like to thank all the communities in North, South, East and West that welcomed and supported us in these turbulent times, we appreciate you!"

It added: "If [you] do come out to support the youth please do so with a clear heart. We are not interested in people's egos, entitlement or alternative motives.

"Guiding a new generation is our number one concern."

An Instagram video from the march posted by Ghette Lava shows children, mums and young men all marching peacefully together through Brent.

Mr Malone said: "As a collective of people we need to come and stand together in solidarity - where we share common ground with things we're all affected by, before anything can be done."

He added: "So before we can carry out our future plans we want to raise awareness in affected communities, to let them know that we have each other's back. As people not the government because it us that are affected not the government.

"We're the ones that feel the pain and the grief.

"We need to get to these communities to show the aunties, to show the mothers, to show the children, the neighbours, that we've got them - we're here for them."

