The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An agent who let out an illegally small room behind a kitchen in Harlesden has been fined more than £30,000 by the courts.

Vivienne Almeida, of Falcondale Court, Lakeside Drive in Park Royal, leased out the tiny room despite having received warnings that it was unsafe.

Brent Council enforcement officers had warned Almeida that the room in a three-bed terraced house in Redfern Road, was both a fire hazard and illegally small, falling below the 6.5 square metre minimum.

Almeida pleaded guilty to pleaded guilty to breaching HMO licensing conditions, including failing to comply with the council's amenity and space standards as well as obstructing the council's investigation.

(Image: Brent Council)

Ms Almeida, who runs My London Services Ltd in Furness Road, Willesden, was fined £30,000 and handed a bill for court costs of £2,090 as well as a £170 victim surcharge.

According to the Mayor of London's Rogue Landlord Checker,which currently shows previous convictions for landlords in 16 of London's 33 boroughs, My London Services Ltd were convicted of issues around an HMO in Southwark in June.

(Image: Brent Council)

Cllr Eleanor Southwood, Brent Cabinet Member for Housing and Welfare Reform, said: "Housing tenants in rooms that are too small and hazardous to fire risks is illegal. There's no excuse for it.

"Landlords, agencies or subletters who exploit tenants will pay heavily in court. Every resident in Brent has the right to a decent standard of living."