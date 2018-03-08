The video will start in 8 Cancel

A brave policeman who was seriously injured in the Westminster Bridge terrorist attack last year is finally able tuck his kids into bed again thanks to TV's DIY SOS.

PC Kris Aves, who was left paralysed after the horrific incident last March, was moved to tears after being able to go back to his Barnet home for the first time, The Mirror reports.

Kris, 35, was on Westminster Bridge at the time after collecting a police award, when a car was driven into pedestrians - killing five and injuring 50.

Unarmed PC Pal­­mer, 48, was stabbed to death as the attacker tried to reach Parliament.

Kris suffered spinal cord damage and head injuries, and had to stay at Stoke Mandeville Hospital, in Buckinghamshire, as his home was unsuitable for his rehabilitation.

Speaking of the attack as he returned to his family, brave PC Aves said: "If I was to think back, I’d think about PC Keith Palmer and the numerous people injured.

"I feel for those people."

Kris, unconscious for eight days, spent seven months at Stoke Mandeville Hos­­pital, 40 miles from his home in Barnet.

He was unable to return to partner Marissa Cooney and children Tom, six, and Aoife, four, because of his wheelchair.

But after volunteers got to work, even installing a lift, emotional Kris described it as "out of this world", adding: "It’s allowed me to come home to my family."

He was told of the work but had no idea of the scale as he was unable to visit.

Among those helping the show’s Nick Knowles were Supt Dawn Morris, who had given Kris his commendation before the attack, and an uncle of stabbed London teenager Ben Kinsella.

DIY SOS: The Big Build aired on BBC1 at 8pm on Wednesday, March 7.

