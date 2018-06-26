Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Wembley residents will be fighting over buns following the opening of an artisan bakery right on Brent Council's doorstep.

Warren's Bakery is famous nationwide for its award-winning steak pasties but the craft bakery also serves sweet buns, brownies and delicious pastries.

It opened last month at the base of Brent's Civic Centre in Olympic Way and sold hundreds of treats to hungry customers in its first few days.

Warren's sweet snacks are already a huge hit with Wembley visitors and its mouth-watering Belgian buns and caramel brownies have been selling like hot cakes.

The bakery serves morning pastries, hot savouries and fresh sandwiches as well as sweet treats and beverages throughout the day making it an ideal place to grab something on-the-go.

The prospect of baked treats even lured Brent Council leader, Councillor Muhammed Butt, out of his office to attend the opening.

Warrens Bakery worked with Brent businessmen, Omar Chagani and Tejas Patel to launch its Wembley branch.

(Image: Elliott White)

In a statement about the launch Omar Chagani and Tejas Patel said: “We are thrilled to have opened our doors to the local residents of Wembley. It’s a cosmopolitan location with a varied mix of individuals and an exciting pipeline of development, we are extremely pleased to be a part of the regeneration and the Wembley community.

(Image: Warrens Bakery)

They added: "We would like to thank all those who have supported Warrens Bakery, especially Deputy Mayor, Councillor Ernest Ezeajughi and the Leader of Brent Council, Councillor Muhammed Butt who attended the opening. With a busy opening weekend of EFL play-offs we look forward to welcoming many more event visitors over the upcoming years!"

(Image: Elliott White/Raw PR)

Warrens Bakery head of corporate development, Andy Hulbert, said: “Amazing things can come in small packages! As a 163 square feet kiosk store, Warrens Bakery Wembley is currently the smallest Warrens Bakery in England, but still boasts the capacity and speed of service to cope with the demands and rigours of event days from nearby Wembley Stadium and The SSE Arena.

"Next time you’re visiting Wembley, do stop by and enjoy a delicious handmade pasty from ‘the World’s oldest Cornish pasty maker’, you won’t be disappointed.”