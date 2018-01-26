The video will start in 8 Cancel

A 24-year-old man from west London has been arrested after a collision in Portsmouth involving a police car left a cyclist hospitalised on Friday (January 26).

At around 12.20am, Hampshire Constabulary was called to reports of a crash at the junction of Bradford Road and Victoria Road North.

A police vehicle, a white Ford Focus and a cyclist were involved in the collision.

The cyclist was taken to Southampton General Hospital with serious leg and spinal injuries, a spokesman for Hampshire Police said.

Bradford Road and Victoria Road North from the junction with Winston Churchill Avenue and St David's Road were closed after the crash.

A 24-year-old man from west London was arrested on suspicion of drink-driving and causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

A force spokesman said the arrested man was not a police officer.

Officers from Hampshire Constabulary are now appealing for witnesses or anyone with information to come forward by calling 101 and quoting “Op Logo”.

