The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Boys as young as 12 have been charged by police with kidnapping and violently attacking two 11-year-old boys.

Five boys in total have been charged in connection with the incident, all aged 15 or younger.

The charges date back to an incident in Denham, near Uxbridge, on February 15, in which two 11-year-old boys were kidnapped and forced into a field off Old Mill Road.

One of the kidnapped boys managed to flee the field, but the other boy was then beaten up, had his belongings stolen and then forced to jump into freezing cold water, before being asked to find his own way home while wet on a chilly Friday evening.

A 12-year-old boy from Ruislip, a 14-year-old from Hillingdon and a 15-year-old from Beaconsfield have all been charged with kidnap, robbery, attempted GBH, attempted robbery and attempted kidnap.

A 14-year-old from Harefield and a 15-year-old from Beaconsfield were charged with kidnap, robbery and attempted GBH.

All of the boys were charged on Sunday (August 5) and will next appear at High Wycombe Youth Court on August 24.