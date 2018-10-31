Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A 16-year-old boy was stabbed three times in a brutal attack in Crane Park.

As well as the teenage boy, a girl of the same age was also found at the Hanworth park with a broken arm by police at 9pm on Saturday (October 27).

A Metropolitan Police spokesman said that officers had to treat the injured teens at the scene while waiting for paramedics to arrive at the scene.

Botb were then taken to a west London hospital for further treatement.

"Their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening," added the spokesman.

Police in Twickenham are investigating the stabbing in the popular park late on Saturday, but have not yet made any arrests.

Crane Park sits on the border of Hounslow and Richmond boroughs, with the River Crane running through.