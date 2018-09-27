The video will start in 8 Cancel

A nursery pupil was rushed to hospital after hitting his head after he 'ran into a door frame' at a Feltham primary school.

An air ambulance was called to Bedfont Primary School at 1.42pm on Wednesday (September 26) along with a London Ambulance Service (LAS) incident response officer, a single responder in a car and an ambulance crew.

A LAS spokesman said the boy was treated at the scene and taken by road to a major trauma centre “as a priority”.

The school published a statement on its website on Wednesday night to explain to parents what had happened.

It reads: “Parents may have heard that we had an incident where a nursery pupil injured his head after running into a door frame at the school this afternoon.

“We have followed our normal procedures for such incidents, and the child’s parents have been fully involved. The school will be open as usual [on Thursday].”

The boy is "recovering well", according to Hounslow Council's cabinet member for education.

A resident reported seeing several police vans in the area and a Met Police spokesman confirmed officers were called to assist a "hurt child".

Councillor Tom Bruce, cabinet member of education, children and youth services at Hounslow Council, said: "We are aware of the incident that occurred at Bedfont Primary School and can confirm the pupil is recovering well.

"Staff at the school have been liaising with the pupil's family and will continue to receive updates on the child’s wellbeing.

“We are satisfied that the school acted appropriately under the circumstances and followed all procedures with due diligence for an incident of this nature.

"Our thanks go to colleagues in the emergency services and school staff members who responded quickly to the incident."