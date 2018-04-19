Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An 11-year-old boy is in a critical condition and fighting for his life in hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Chiswick .

An air ambulance took the child to a major trauma centre after the crash , which happened in Chiswick High Road at around 5.30pm on Wednesday (April 18).

Metropolitan Police and the London Ambulance Service (LAS) also attended the scene of the collision, near the junction with Burlington Road.

The driver of the vehicle stopped at the scene and is assisting police with their enquiries. A Metropolitan Police spokesman confirmed on Thursday morning that there had been no arrests and the boy remained in a critical condition in hospital.

The air ambulance landed at the nearby B&Q car park, while the A315 Chiswick High Road was closed in both directions between Chiswick Roundabout and Burlington Road for several hours.

After the accident, a kind-hearted member of the public who helped LAS at the scene took to Twitter to praise the work of police and paramedics.

Connor Dennis said: "Today I used my first aid skills along with several members of the public sadly to assist a young boy involved in a road traffic collision in Chiswick."

Posting with the hashtag #everyoneshouldknowfirstaid, Mr Dennis added: "The teamwork between the members of the public and [Hounslow Police] and [London Ambulance Service] was outstanding."

Speaking at the time of the emergency response, a spokesman for London Ambulance Service said: “We were called at 5.32pm to reports of a road traffic collision in Chiswick High Road.

“We treated a child at the scene and took them as a priority to a major trauma centre.”

