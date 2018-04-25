The video will start in 8 Cancel

An 11-year-old boy who suffered life-threatening injuries when he was struck by a car in Chiswick is still fighting for his life in hospital one week on from the crash.

The child was airlifted to a major trauma centre following the collision, which took place in Chiswick High Road at around 5.30pm on Wednesday April 18.

Police cordoned off the scene of the collision near Burlington Road. The driver of the vehicle stopped and assisted officers with their enquiries.

One week on from the crash, police said the 11-year-old boy, whose scooter was pictured lying in Chiswick High Road, remained in a critical condition in hospital.

An air ambulance landed at the scene near B&Q car park on April 18, while police closed the A315 in both directions for several hours.

One kind-hearted member of the public who helped paramedics at the scene praised the work of the emergency services on Twitter.

Connor Dennis said: “Today I used my first aid skills along with several members of the public sadly to assist a young boy involved in a road traffic collision."

Including the hashtag #everyoneshouldknowfirstaid, he added: "The teamwork between the members of the public and [Hounslow Police] and [LAS] was outstanding."

Speaking at the time of the emergency response, a spokesman for London Ambulance Service said: “We were called at 5.32pm to reports of a road traffic collision in Chiswick High Road.

"We treated a child at the scene and took them as a priority to a major trauma centre.”

No arrests have been made and enquiries continue.