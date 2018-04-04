Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A teenage boy has died from his injuries following a shooting on the streets of Walthamstow.

The 16-year-old was rushed to hospital in a critical condition after being shot on Monday night (April 2).

Sadly, the boy died in hospital at 5.45pm on Tuesday (April 3) with his next of kin by his side.

Detectives have since launched a murder investigation into the shooting.

Police were called to reports of shots fired in Markhouse Road at around 10pm.

Officers and the London Ambulance Service found two teenage boys - aged 16 and 15 - injured.

Both were taken to an east London hospital.

A 15-year-old boy treated for stab wounds has been released from hospital.

The Homicide and Major Crime Command are investigating alongside colleagues from the Trident and Area Crime Command.

A post-mortem examination will be held in due course. Formal identification has not yet taken place.

Assistant Chief Superintendent Tania Coulson said: "My thoughts are with both families and loved ones at this devastating time for them following a fatal shooting and stabbing in our borough.

"Detectives from the Homicide and Major Crime Command are carrying out an investigation to catch the people responsible. This investigation is fast paced and progressing.

"Yesterday was a shocking night for all of us in Waltham Forest which left two young men suffering terrible injuries; one of whom has now died.

"We are doing all we can to address community concerns. Over the past 24 hours we have had extra officers patrolling the streets, additional police cars on the road and specialist officers from our Operation Sceptre unit carrying out a range of intelligence-led operations and patrols.

"I would like to reassure members of this community that this strong police presence will continue.

"Section 60 - an intelligence led pre-authorised power to stop and search - has been continually reviewed and put in place since the evening of Monday, April 2.

"My officers have been on the streets using this power really effectively, seizing knives, stopping cars of young men carrying weapons and making arrests.

"That will continue into the early hours of Wednesday, April 4 and further, if necessary.

"I have also met with community leaders to brief them on our response, and update as much as is possible on the progress of the murder investigation. If you have concerns please talk to your local officer or come to one of our community meetings.

"As a community, we can all help to tackle the problem of violent crime. We know that you will see things, you will hear things and there are members of our community who do have information about our young people carrying knives on our streets.

"Tell us, we will take action, and we will do absolutely all we can to keep our streets safe."

A/DCI Glenn Butler, from the Trident and Area Crime Command, added: "I fully appreciate the alarm, shock and revulsion caused by this murder and other fatal shootings we have seen across London over the last few months.

"We are doing everything we can to identify the culprits and bring them to justice. We can't do this alone. We need those within the community who have information about those involved to search their own conscience and call us with information.

"Detailed forensic testing including ballistic analysis and the recovery of local CCTV footage is in hand and my officers will be knocking on doors."

No arrests have been made and police enquiries continue.

Anyone with information concerning this incident is requested to call police on 101 quoting CAD 6727/02 April or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

