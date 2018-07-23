Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A 13-year-old boy was embroiled in a months-long assault investigation for firing a McDonald's chip through a straw.

The boy, who was at a McDonald's in Hammersmith was accused of hitting a woman in the face with a chip, leading to a bust-up between three of his friends, also 13, and four of the woman's friends.

Following a police investigation, reported to have lasted several months, he attended two Magistrates' Court hearings before accepting a caution over the incident at the Broadway shopping centre, the Sun reported .

The boy's pals were also also charged with assault over the incident in November and one has been referred for caution, while another pleaded guilty and one is yet to face trial.

The boy's mother told the Sun that she had tried putting a McDonald's chip into a straw and it hadn't fit. Instead, she argued, the boy had actually fired a bit of the straw's wrapper at his friend.

(Image: PA)

In a Mcdonald's store in Uxbridge Road, Shepherd's Bush , the owner managed to save the store from closure by playing classical music .

The restaurant had been linked to drugs, violence and anti-social behaviour and 71 crimes were reported at the premises in 2017 alone, but a new policy which includes playing classical music has resulted in a disruption of antisocial behaviour at the franchise .