The restaurant serving up the "UK's best burger" is one of the latest vendors confirmed to be part of Boxpark Wembley.

The huge food and drink mall is opening in December at the world famous Wembley Park, currently undergoing a £3 billion renovation.

It is going to be the biggest Boxpark yet, following on from the success in Shoreditch and Croydon, and two more restaurants have been confirmed for the launch.

They are burger joint Cut + Grind, the winner of the 'best burger' title at the 2018 National Burger Awards, and chicken wings specialists Drums 7 Flats.

Boxpark Wembley, in Olympic Way, aims to be a "superhub" for fans heading to Wembley, not just for the football and other sporting events at Wembley Stadium, but also for the concerts and comedy stand up shows that are held at Wembley Arena.

On the menu at Cut + Grind and will be the award winning Juicy Classic burger consisting of an aged beef patty, British Cheddar, pickles and sweet red onion, topped with their signature burger sauce.

Vegans and vegetarians are not excluded from the party at this burger joint, with plenty on offer including pop corn halloumi bites served with a chilli jam.

South London's finest Drums & Flats will also have a unit at Boxpark.

Nominated in this year's highly coveted YBF awards - which shines a spotlight on the future stars of the British food and drink industry - the wings, indulgent sides and homemade snacks are all finally making their debut north of the river.

These restaurants a long list including Nanny Bills, Smoky Boys, Mitsuryu, GialloGrano, Kabab, Spice Shack, Zia Lucia and Thai Express which will start serving in Wembley before the end of this year.

Other new restaurants opening at Wembley Boxpark Nanny Bills "Real Food" Dalston burger joint Smoky Boys Grill champs with outlets in Hounslow, Stevenage, Watford and Amersham Mitsuryu Soho's "traditional Japanese" is branching out GialloGrano Fresh Italian brand with pasta you can't walk pasta Kabab Inspired Mediterranean food from the heart of the East London community Spice Shack Brent's incredible Indian street food represented Zia Lucia Italian pizza with four types of dough via Holloway Thai Express Specialists in "Thai quick-service" in the City

Roger Wade, founder and Boxpark CEO, said: “Both vendors [Cut + Grind and Drums & Flats] are established favourites in the London foodie scene and will be great additions to the previously announced units.

"It’s great to see the food and beverage lineup coming to life, forming an impressive community encompassing a huge variety of world cuisines.

"Stay tuned as we still have a few very exciting announcements up our sleeves.”

You can also read more about Wingstop, Shake Shack, Ugly Dumpling, Poptata and The Athenian, which were the first food vendors confirmed in Boxpark, announced at the start of summer.

Boxpark Wembley will be a fully indoor two-tier "superhub" and was dubbed by its creator as "Boxpark stage three", expanding on what has worked best in Shoreditch and Croydon.

Boxpark Wembley would be open every day from 8am to 11pm and aims to cater to residents as well as Wembley Stadium and Wembley Arena visitors.

Mr Wade said: "It would be open before, during and after matches and definitely before events at SSE Arena - so we know 150 days are going to be really busy days for us and the other days are about making sure we build a good rapport with the local community - Wembley is changing massively - we want to create a space where the local community can actually spend time."

Wembley Park is one of the biggest regeneration sites in Europe and development company Quintain plans to deliver 7,000 new homes and 40 new shops and restaurants to the area as part of the £3bn project.