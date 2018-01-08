Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Boxer Bilal Fawaz has fought for England six times but spent more than a month locked away in an immigration detention centre pending deportation to Nigeria.

He was released on bail from Tinsley House detention centre on January 2 as the Home Office struggles to secure the papers it needs to deport him.

While his deportation case is still pending, the 29-year-old has returned to training at Stonebridge boxing club in Brent where, without a fixed address, he sleeps most nights and has to sign in with Home Office once a week.

The current London middleweight boxing title holder was sent to London from Nigeria by his parents the age of 14 and has lived here ever since.

Speaking exclusively to getwestlondon at Stonebridge Boxing Club , Fawaz said: "Bail feels like freedom - but only a taste of what it feels like to be free because I still can't work, I can't provide for myself, I sleep in the gym."

He added: "In the future I'd like to be able to work and from that point onwards I can see everything opening for me - I believe in my capabilites."

Fawaz got back into training at Stonebridge hours after he was granted bail.

He said: "I don't want to be presumptuous but if all this goes well and I'm allowed to box then I would not want to start training from when I've been granted a passport, I'd want to start fighting from that point, because I've lost a lot of time.

"Maybe I can have a comfortable life in the future.

"I will push forward as far as I can before I say 'OK that is it.'

"I'm not half-hearted, I'm 100% committed to anything I do - I'm relentless."

Boxing helped Fawaz turn away from a turbulent youth of petty crime and he now helps bring on junior boxers at the club.

He said: "I love to teach because even though I don't get paid for it, it feels much better than any job I get paid for.

"It touches my heart when I look at their faces and they're getting it right and they come up to me and say 'I've been practising' - the smile on my face in those moments is bigger than if you'd just given me £1,000."

The Nigerian High Commision has reportedly rejected the Home Office's application to secure Fawaz's travel documents three times, because it claims while he was born there he is not a citizen - his father was a Lebanese immigrant and his mother from the Benin Republic.

A spokesman for the Home Office said: "Mr Fawaz was granted bail on January 2 by an independent immigration judge.

"His bail conditions state that he must report regularly to the Home Office.

"His case is ongoing."

A petition to keep Fawaz in the UK has gathered more than 14,000 signatures in five weeks; to sign, click here .

