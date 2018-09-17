The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Bottled water will be handed out to some residents in West Drayton after a water main burst has left hundreds of home without water.

There have also reported sewage pouring from their taps, following the burst main in Falling Lane and Camomile Way, West Drayton, late on Sunday night (September 16).

While the flooding was limited to an area of 400m by 200 metres, according to an Affinitty Water statement, in some areas that water reached nearly a metre in height.

Homes in Uxbridge , Hayes , Yiewsley , Hillingdon and West Drayton were also left without water overnight as the engineers continue to work on the mains leak.

(Image: Adam Szymiczek)

Bottled water reportedly sold out at the Cowley store, with the elderly and newborn children among those affected by the lack of water.

An Affinity Water spokesman told getwestlondon this morning: “We are sorry for any inconvenience caused by a burst at Falling Lane in West Drayton last night.

“This caused flooding to a number properties in the area and we are providing support to those whose homes have been flooded.

“We are arranging bottled water supplies for customers in vulnerable situations and other customers in the area.

“Our technicians have been working throughout the night to excavate the area around the burst so the complex repairs can be completed, which is expected later today.

“We would like to thank our customers for their patience during this time.”

(Image: Jake Webb)

As well as a lack of water, some residents reported sewage pouring from their taps. A photograph shared with getwestlondon by Jake Webb, shows sewage water in his bath tub.

Both Metropolitan Police and the London Fire Brigade were at the scene of the flooding overnight, and firefighters even used a lifeboat to rescue a newborn child as well as others.

The Affinity Water spokesman said engineers are currently working to fix the burst main, and that repair work would be completed later today.

If you have any updates or pictures of the flooding, please contact our reporter Vicky Munro at vicky.munro@trinitymirror.com.

Follow our live blog for continuing updates on the situation here .