There’s no easy way to say this so we’ll just put it out there: people in Hillingdon are really bad at passing their driving theory test.

Uxbridge had one of the worst success rates in the country, according to new analysis of nearly two million tests taken in 2017.

Of the 36,149 people who took the theory test in Uxbridge, only 15,726 managed to pass - that's 43.5% - far below the national average of 49%.

Only one place in Britain had a worse theory-test pass rate than Hillingdon, and that was Bradford, with a dismal 42.8%.

The data also reveals that in Uxbridge - and everywhere else in the country - men in particular are letting the side down.

Only 7,767 men passed their theory test in Uxbridge out of 18,352 who tried - a pass rate of 42.3%.

Fewer women took the test (17,796), and yet more managed to pass (7,958).

The overall female pass rate in Uxbridge was 44.7%.

Nationally, 1,915,343 people took the theory test, of which 939,071 managed to pass.

Uxbridge could learn a thing or two from residents of the Kent town of Tunbridge Wells, which had a pass rate of 58.2% - the highest in Britain.

And the highest pass rate in London was in Southwark, where 52.9% of candidates were successful.

Women proved significantly more successful than men, with a female pass rate of 50.9% compared to a male pass rate of 49 per cent.

The theory test was introduced in 1996 as a multiple-choice exam.

A second section testing hazard perception was introduced in 2002.

Learner drivers have to pass the test, which costs £23, before they can take their practical test.

Only learners who pass both the theory and practical tests are given a licence.

