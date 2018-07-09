Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Hillingdon's Labour leader says Boris Johnson's decision to resign as Foreign Secretary today (Monday, July 9) but not over the recent vote to expand Heathrow, shows his "contempt" for local residents.

The Uxbridge and South Ruislip MP and "Leave" campaigner, stepped down from his Cabinet role because he could not support Prime Minister Theresa May's latest proposals over Brexit.

Mr Johnson's resignation came amid speculation there will be a leadership challenge within the Tory Party following the resignation of the Brexit Secretary David Davis at midnight last night.

Boris Johnson has resigned as Foreign Secretary

When the Heathrow third runway vote took place in Parliament on June 15, it was suggested that Mr Johnson had conveniently chosen to skip the country by choosing to fly to Afghanistan to meet its deputy foreign minister.

This was despite previous promises he would lie down in front of the bulldozers if a third runway is ever built.

Following the announcement that he has now resigned - over Brexit - Hillingdon's Labour leader Peter Curling issued a statement.

He said: "Boris Johnson has proven his contempt for local residents by choosing not to resign as Foreign Secretary over failing to vote against Heathrow expansion - and instead resigning in the interests of his own personal career.

"Boris Johnson has proved once again that he has no interest in representing others. He made the pledge about Heathrow because of its importance to this local area - not because he truly believes that a third runway is unnecessary and damaging."

At a full council meeting last Thursday, Labour put forward a motion calling on council leader Ray Puddifoot to demand Mr Johnson resign as MP because he had failed to vote against the Heathrow plans.

Mr Puddifoot refused, saying he had urged Mr Johnson to stay in the Cabinet and continue the fight against Heathrow, as resigning would have meant the loss of a valuable Heathrow opponent.

Today Mr Curling said it was clear Mr Johnson cared little about this.

He said: "It seems that Boris Johnson hasn't consulted the leader of the council on this occasion, and that Hillingdon's voice in the Cabinet is no longer a priority.

"Boris will continue to do what is best for Boris."

Labour councillors expressed their anger at the meeting that Boris had been "parachuted in" to Uxbridge in 2015 as MP and bemoaned his "lack of interest" in the constituency.

Hayes and Harlington Labour MP John McDonnell Tweeted earlier today: "We are now in a situation where there is paralysis in government.

"Having forced her Brexit policy through her cabinet, Theresa May now knows she hasn’t a majority to push it through Parliament and yet the Brexiteers haven’t the votes to get rid of her. No way to govern a country."

(Image: PA)

Mark Keir, of Hillingdon's Green Party, said: "Boris has resigned as Foreign Secretary.

"Does this mean he will now have time to concentrate on his duties as MP for Uxbridge and South Ruislip, answering correspondence quickly, attending surgery and above all campaigning against the yet to happen twin catastrophes of HS2 and Heathrow expansion, as the majority of his constituents would demand?"

Mr Johnson has been approached for a statement.