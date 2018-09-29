Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Uxbridge MP Boris Johnson’s picture has been replaced with a pornographic image after a security flaw in the Tory party conference app.

The blunder has exposed hundreds of MPs’ contact details to the public – meaning anyone can log into a senior Tory’s profile and get hold of a mobile number.

This has meant some pranksters have taken the chance to make fun of prominent Conservatives.

Within minutes of the flaw going public, Boris Johnson’s headshot was taken down and replaced with porn, reports Mirror Online.

His title was quickly changed to “d******d” and his position edited to “HARD BORDER”.

Education Secretary Michael Gove's profile picture was changed to one of Rupert Murdoch.

The blunder, revealed by Guardian columnist Dawn Foster, was part of an app that offers a guide to the Conservative Party Conference in Birmingham, which starts tomorrow.

Anyone could log in to the app as any other registered attendee with just an email address, and without requiring any password or security measures whatsoever.

Mischief makers could then see and edit the personal details of whoever they logged in as – be they MPs, journalists or other attendees.

The massive data breach could now leave the Conservative Party open to fines and an investigation by the Information Commissioner.

A Conservative spokesman said: "The technical issue has been resolved and the app is now functioning securely. We are investigating the issue further and apologise for any concern caused."