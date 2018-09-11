The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Boris Johnson has made contact with the area's police boss after a mass brawl broke out in Uxbridge town centre.

Around 70 people, including youths wearing school uniform and plain clothes, were involved in a huge shock disturbance in the town's high street on Monday night (September 10).

Video footage on social media show crowds of people pushing and shoving, resulting in one member of the public falling to the floor and witnesses at the scene have described the chaos.

The huge ruckus, which is being investigated by police in conjunction with local schools , has attracted the attention of Uxbridge and South Ruislip 's MP.

(Image: Getty Images Europe)

In an almost unprecedented local press statement, Mr Johnson said: "Following reports of a disturbance yesterday afternoon on Uxbridge High Street, I have been in touch with the West Area BCU Commander, Paul Martin, to seek further information and assurance of the steps the police are taking to prevent any repeat occurrence .

"Mr Martin has assured me he is putting in place additional police patrols in the town centre this week and the police are continuing their investigation."

Hillingdon Council's leader Ray Puddifoot has been approached for comment, but the council issued a statement saying: "Residents can rest assured that we support the Metropolitan Police to tackle crime and anti-social behaviour in the borough, and will assist the police with their ongoing investigation into the isolated incident at Uxbridge high street on Monday September 10."

(Image: Caroline Noonan)

Hillingdon's Labour leadership did not wish to comment.

An email sent to several schools, seen by getwestlondon , from Hillingdon Police states there will be a heightened police presence in the area following last night's chaos.

It adds that the disorder is being investigated by officers and pledges "those identified will be dealt with".

Local police officers descended in the town centre after the mass fight erupted at around 5.30pm.

(Image: Qasim Peracha)

A 48 hour dispersal order was issued, allowing police to arrest anyone refusing to leave or return to the area.

Metropolitan Police confirmed one person suffered minor injuries and it is investigation an alleged assault.

A statement from West Area BCU Commander, Paul Martin, is also expected shortly.

For the latest updates on this incident, please follow our live blog .