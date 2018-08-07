The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Border Force officers at Heathrow Airport discovered around 15kg of heroin in the suitcase of a passenger arriving at the airport.

The heroin, worth an estimated £750,000 was discovered in the suitcase of a man who had been travelling from Pakistan to Heathrow, via Dubai, arriving on Thursday (August 2).

The drugs were discovered after the passenger, who landed at Terminal 3, had been stopped and referred to police, having had an outstanding warrant for failing to appear in court.

The drugs are now being forensically analysed but once cut, police estimate they would be worth three quarters of a million pounds.

The investigation was passed on the the National Crime Agency, and Binyamin Maqsood, a 20-year-old from Bentley Street, Huddersfield, has been charged with importing a Class A drug.

He appeared at Uxbridge Magistrates' Court on Friday (August 3), where he was remanded in custody to appear at Isleworth Crown Court on August 30.

Border Force Heathrow Director Nick Jariwalla said: “Using their skill and expertise, Border Force officers protect our country from those who attempt to smuggle in dangerous drugs.

"In this case, the drugs seized were estimated to have a potential value of approximately £750,000 once cut and sold on the streets.

(Image: PA)



“Working with law enforcement colleagues like the National Crime Agency (NCA) we are determined to prevent drug trafficking and bring those responsible to justice.”

Border Force has said that it uses sniffer dogs, carbon dioxide detectors, heartbeat monitors and scanners - as well as visual searches - to find well-hidden stowaways, illegal drugs, firearms and tobacco which may be being brought into the country illegally.