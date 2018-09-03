Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Almost 90 years after opening its first store in Knightsbridge , Boots has opened a new store in one of the world's most famous high streets.

A 29-week long relocation project to create the "Boots of the future" ended when the store officially opened its doors to business in Brompton Road.

The first Boots store opened in the road in February 1929. The new store offers a wider selection of products than seen before and also offers a new pharmacy, Boots Opticians and Boots Hearingcare.

Measuring a huge 1,850 square metres, the new store includes brands such as Liz Earle, GLAMGLOW, NYX, Smashbox, Origins, CYO, Obsession, as well as IT Cosmetics, a cult US beauty brand available in only a few stores in the UK.

Aestheticians will be available in the store, which has its own Brow Bar as well as a Benefit Cosmetics counter.

Being Knighstbridge, the store also stocks an extended range of fragrances from high-end designers, including Tom Ford, Prada and Dior.

The store also sells an innovative range of supersonic hairdryers from Dyson and stocks Mini Club, an exclusive clothing range for babies and toddlers.

Andrew Beames, Store Manager, Boots UK, said: “We know our customers in Knightsbridge love to shop all of the latest beauty finds and trends, which is why we’re so excited to be introducing a new beauty space that will offer an exciting range of brands and services!

"We’re thrilled to bring our impressive new store to the people of Knightsbridge.”

As well as sight and hearing tests, patients will be able to have confidential consultations with pharmacists, as well as accessing flu and travel vaccinations.

Valender Ubhi, Boots Area Manager, added: “We’re really excited for the opening of our innovative new store, and can’t wait for our customers and patients to explore our new products and access an even wider range of healthcare services.

"We’re also delighted that our new store has created roles for 43 new employees; six of which are highly-trained Beauty Specialists who’ll be on hand to share their expertise and advice across all beauty brands. We really are looking forward to welcoming the community!”