Hello! My name is handy guide to the perfect day out to see The Book of Mormon in London.

You and me (but mostly me) can now plan a wonderful day out, and if you're worrying you haven't planned everything, I am here for you.

This show is truly a comedy masterpiece, and I would urge anyone with a sense of humour to go and give it a watch.

I promise I am not making things up again, this show is unmissable.

(Image: Wikimedia)



Where is the show?

The Book of Mormon is currently on stage at the Prince of Wales Theatre on Oxendon Street.

How much do tickets cost?

Ticket prices range from £26 to £234 depending on your seat and how far in advance you book.

When are shows?

Shows are on from Monday to Saturday night at 7.30pm, with matinee performances on Wednesdays and Saturdays at 2.30pm.

How do I get there?

It's a two minute walk from Piccadilly Circus Tube station, which is on the Piccadilly and Bakerloo lines.

Where should I eat?

Well, it's in Soho, so you're not short of options. However, these are the top five restaurants in the area according to TripAdvisor.

1. Laurent at Cafe Royale. Serving Japanese, French and English food, also rated as the 14th best in London, Average rating of five stars.

2. Cahoots. Cosy little cocktail bar which is rated as serving some of the best British food in London. Average rating of four-and-a-half stars.

3. Blacklock Soho. One of the best steak joints in the capital, with plenty of juicy joints to get your teeth into. Average rating of four-and-a-half stars.

4. Gauthier Soho. If French food is your thing, look no further. With starters, mains and puddings to die for, you won't be disappointed. Average rating of four-and-a-half stars.

5. Le Bab. Dozens of Mediterranean and Middle Eastern delights await you, and you will not come away disappointed. Average rating of four-and-a-half stars.