Bond Street Tube station was closed for more than two hours during the evening rush hour after two men were arrested on suspicion of possessing a firearm.

Metropolitan Police officers were called to the scene at around 6pm on Tuesday (September 11).

The busy London Underground station was closed as a precautionary measure however services remained running throughout the temporary closure, the British Transport Police (BTP) confirmed.

The station reopened at around 8.30pm.

There have been no reported injuries and it is not being treated as a terror-related incident, the Metropolitan Police stated.

The force confirmed a suspected firearm was seized and has been sent away for analysis.

An earlier statement confirmed one male was arrested at the station on suspicion of possessing a firearm.

However it was later clarified by the BTP that two suspects were arrested.

"Officers are currently dealing with an incident at Bond Street Underground station," the BTP posted on Twitter.

"The station has been closed as a precaution, however trains continue to pass through it."

Confused commuters took to social media while the station was in lockdown.

"Police hold down 'armed suspect' in Bond Street station behind the gate, didn't realise the threat until police arrived shouting," tweeted one passenger.

Others described how the station was evacuated by police.

"[I] was at Bond Street when told to evacuate, saw a guy who had stopped the escalators lying on it but not much else. Not gonna lie, [I] was worried," another tweeted.

Images taken by passers-by at the scene show multiple police cars parked at Debenhams close to the station.