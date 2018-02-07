Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A bogus waste collector with his two front teeth missing conned cash out of a resident to clear their waste, only to dump it just a few doors down, Harrow Council said.

The council claims that an impostor has been operating in South Harrow posing as one of its workers to cash in from unsuspecting residents.

The public are asked to keep an eye out for the alleged scammer, as he could still be carrying out his criminal fly-tipping operation in the area.

The suspect goes by the name “Charlie” and is 5ft 6in tall, around 22 to 26 years, with blond hair. His front teeth are missing, and he was wearing dirty work clothes and arrived on a red push bike.

A Harrow Council spokesman said: "We need your help to find him so that we can bring his scam to an end.

"He’s already conned at least one resident out of £50 to have their waste removed. Don’t let you be next!

"At lunchtime, on Friday January 26, he knocked on the door of an unsuspecting resident offering to remove waste for £50.

"Duped into believing the man came from the council, the resident handed over the cash, only to discover the impostor was dumping the waste just a few doors down.

"The resident grew suspicious and immediately took photos, contacting the council for help.

"If you see him or find him knocking on your door, contact the police by calling the non-emergency number 101."

Bogus waste collectors are a blight on the environment all around the country, with the estimated cost of clearance for fly-tipping to local authorities in England in 2016/17 hitting £57.7 million, according to Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (DEFRA).

In Harrow alone last year, it cost the council around £400,000 to clear fly-tips.

A Harrow Council statement said: "Remember – a genuine waste collector will have a waste carriers licence and ID. Ask for it, and note down their name and number. Or better yet, phone us on 020 8424 7600 and we’ll take your bulky waste away for you.

"Whether you’re a business or resident, everyone has a duty of care to ensure their waste is disposed of legally by a registered waste carrier."

How to avoid bogus waste collectors:

Always ask to see their waste carriers licence and check that they dispose of your rubbish correctly.

If they don’t have a licence they maybe operating illegally and should be reported.

A genuine waste carrier will always give you a waste transfer note (receipt) which you have to keep for two years.

If someone from the council visits you, they will never ask for cash and will always present a photo ID.

How to prevent your waste from being fly-tipped:

Ensure that you use a registered waste carrier to dispose of your waste. It is your legal responsibility to do so.

Ensure that they provide you with waste transfer note. It is your legal responsibility to do so.



If it seems too good to be true, it may not be genuine and you may end up being prosecuted.

The council, a licensed waste carrier, does offer a bulky waste collection service to remove large items. Four large items for £30 or eight for £50; or mattresses for just £10.



Garden waste – sign up for our annual or summer collections or try home composting.

Take your waste to the recycling centre.

Commercial waste – you must have a contract with a registered waste carrier to have waste removed for your business.

