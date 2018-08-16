The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A body has been recovered from the River Thames after a man reportedly fell off his boat and was "dragged under water".

The crew at Chiswick Lifeboat Station spent almost 24 hours searching for the man who was swept under a barge close to Chiswick Pier on Wednesday afternoon (August 15).

Emergency services were called to Corney Reach Way shortly after 3pm following reports of a person struggling in the water.

The man disappeared under the waves and did not resurface, sparking a desperate search to locate him along the Thames.

Tragically the Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) has confirmed that a body was recovered from the river late on Thursday morning (August 16).

(Image: Grahame Larter)

Passers-by spotted a man struggling in the water and later witnessed him being swept under a driftwood barge, said an RNLI spokesman.

"The barge is only a few hundred metres from the lifeboat’s mooring at Chiswick Pier so the crew arrived within a minute," said RNLI helmsman Andy Mayo.

"They carried out an extensive search around the barge and a houseboat moored alongside.

"This incident shows how dangerous the tidal Thames can be

"The current can be very swift and catch people out. The exact circumstances are not clear and it is not appropriate to speculate at this time."

(Image: Grahame Larter)

The Metropolitan Police confirmed officers assisted the search with boats and a helicopter after being called by London Ambulance Service.

Despite the rescue team's best efforts, the man was not found - until a body was recovered this morning.

According to one passer-by, first response teams were called to the pier after two women spotted a person calling for help from the river.

"Apparently he fell into the water and got dragged under," Olivia O'Sullivan commented on a public community forum.

"The rescue boats and police spent a long time searching around the boat, but I guess with the strong current, they must have carried out the search all along the river.

"My heart goes out to the poor person and his family."

A Met Police spokesman confirmed that police were called to the scene at 3.05pm on Wednesday.

He added: "Officers, the London Ambulance Service, the National Police Air Service and the Royal National Lifeboat Institution attended.

"Despite the search emergency services were unable to locate him.

"At 11.56am on Thursday, August 16 the body of a man was recovered on the foreshore near Barnes Bridge.

"Enquiries continue to identify the deceased. The death is not being treated as suspicious."