The body of an unknown man has been recovered from the Grand Union Canal in Southall .

Emergency service vehicles lined Regina Road on Sunday afternoon (April 22) after reports of a body in the water.

Metropolitan Police confirmed it was called at 12.16pm and "officers attended the scene along with colleagues from other emergency services", a spokesperson said.

They added: "The body of a man was recovered from the water. Enquiries are underway to establish his identity.

"A post-mortem examination will be arranged in due course. At this early stage, there is nothing to indicate that the death is suspicious."

Ambulances, police cars, and fire engines were pictured at the scene.



A spokeswoman for the London Fire Brigade said: "Three fire engines and 14 firefighters and officers attended an incident at the Grand Union Canal Bridge in Southall today.

"We were called at 12.30pm and the fire brigade's involvement was over at 1.05pm.

"We were assisting our colleagues from London Ambulance Service and the police."