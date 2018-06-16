The video will start in 8 Cancel

Police searching for a missing Brent man who went missing in August 2017 have discovered a body at a residential property.

Ballentyne Hylton has not been seen since August 5, 2017, but a search of a property on Craven Park Road in Harlesden has uncovered a body.

Formal identification has not taken place, but Mr Hylton's next-of-kin have been informed of the developments.

After he went missing, Ballentyne's family made a desperate plea for him to be found.

His sister Jade Madden said as part of the appeal in April: "Ballentyne is loved dearly by his family. I was four months pregnant when he went missing and he was very much looking forward becoming an uncle.

At this early stage in the investigation, the death is being treated as unexplained. A post-mortem is due to take place

The Met said no arrests have been made at this point, and enquiries into his disappearance and the discovery of the body continue.