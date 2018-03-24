Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Thousands will flock to the banks of the Thames on Saturday (March 24) to watch one of the most treasured events in the sporting calendar.

The Varsity Boat Race between Oxford and Cambridge takes place this afternoon, with the women taking to the water at 4.31pm, before the men's race which is due to begin 61 minutes later.

The Cancer Research UK Boat Race begins at Putney Bridge, heading through Hammersmith and past a treasure trove of riverside pubs, and ends in Mortlake.

Fan Parks will be set up in Hammersmith and Fulham complete with big screens for spectators to enjoy the spectacle, but motorists are being warned of roads closures and disruption on the day, with delays in Putney, Hammersmith, Barnes and Chiswick .

Here's what you need to know about the The Cancer Research UK Boat Race.

When does the 164th Boat race start?

The women's race begins at 4.31pm, the men's at 5.32pm.

Where are the Fan Parks?

There are two – one at Bishop's Park at the start of The Boat Race, and at Furnivall Gardens, just after Hammersmith Bridge. Both will have big screens, food stalls and bars.

Furnivall Gardens is ideally placed to see the crews battle for the initiative at the halfway mark. It is widely renowned as one of the course’s liveliest locations and prime spots to soak up the unique Boat Race atmosphere.

The focus at Bishop's Park is on fun for all the family.

Both Fan Parks open at midday.

Favourite locations to watch the race, according to the official website

Putney Bridge: A few minutes’ walk from the tube station, Putney Bridge offers great views of the two crews off the start and as far as the Fulham bend. Spectators can then walk to Bishop's Park and catch the remainder of the Race on the Big Screen.

Craven Cottage: Craven Cottage, the home of Fulham FC will provide fantastic views of the Race from the Riverside Terrace.

(Image: www.theboatrace.org)

Putney Embankment: The busy embankment in front of the boathouses in Putney is a good place to see the first part of the Race. Please note spectators will not be able to see the start of the race between Putney Pier and Putney Bridge on Race Day 2018 due to construction works.

Barn Elms Boathouse: A 10 minute walk towards Hammersmith along the Putney Embankment, Barn Elms Boathouse has a wide concrete landing stage from where you can see the crews as they race off towards the Mile Post. Be warned though, your feet could get wet. Ten minutes further along, the bank in front of Harrods Depository is also a good spot.

Thames reach: A 10-15 minutes walk from Hammersmith tube station, the embankment between Hammersmith Bridge & the Crabtree pub has a footpath offering good views of the river. In the right spot you should be able to see the Race for a good few minutes before the crews pass under Hammersmith Bridge.

Hammersmith Bridge: A 10 minute walk from Hammersmith Tube Station, the Bridge has always attracted thousands of Boat Race spectators; often the tussle for the lead is fierce as the crews pass below.

(Image: Alexander Simmonds)

The Bridge provides good views as the crews come in to view from around the Surrey Bend or as they race into the distance towards Chiswick Eyot and Barnes.

St Paul's School Boathouse: Located close to Hammersmith Bridge on the Surrey bank and accessible from the towpath, the space in front of the boathouse provides a good view of the crews battling at close quarters as they race off towards Chiswick Eyot. Another place to be careful your feet don't get wet.

Chiswick Pier: Of all the good viewing points on the Middlesex bank all the way from The Dove to Dukes Meadow, Chiswick Pier is one of the best. One of the crews often puts in a decisive push at this stage

The Emanuel School Boathouse: Located close to Barnes Bridge on the Middlesex bank, The Emanuel School Boathouse offers spectacular views of the final stages of the Race.

Dukes Meadow: A large park and recreation ground adjacent to the river between Chiswick Bridge and Barnes Bridge on the Middlesex bank, Dukes Meadow provides views of the final stage of the Race.

Traffic warnings

Hammersmith Bridge will be closed between 4 and 6pm, with delays expected in Hammersmith, Putney, Mortlake and Chiswick.

How to get there

By car: Putney is reachable by car, you can access the High Street from the South Circular Road. Putney Bridge is also reachable by the A219 (South) / A308 (North).

By train: Underground and Overground services are available from Putney Bridge Underground. Putney Overground and East Putney Underground are both within walking distance from the start line.

By bus: Buses to and from Putney Bridge and Fulham include: 14, 22, 39, 74, 85, 93, 220, 265, 270

