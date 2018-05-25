The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A blogger who wrote and performed anti-Semitic songs mocking the Holocaust has been found guilty of posting "grossly offensive" material.

Alison Chabloz, 54, was convicted of three charges relating to three self-penned songs at Westminster Magistrates' Court today (Friday).

District judge John Zani said he was satisfied the material was grossly offensive and that Chabloz intended to insult Jewish people.

Around 20 supporters of the musician groaned when the verdict was given with shouts of "shame" from the public gallery.

Chabloz, who wore a blue dress and red neckerchief, uploaded tunes to YouTube including one defining Nazi death camp Auschwitz as "a theme park" and the gas chambers a "proven hoax".

Adrian Davies, defending, previously told Judge Zani his ruling would be a landmark one, setting a precedent on the exercise of free speech.

He had argued his client did not commit an offence, saying: "It is hard to know what right has been infringed by Miss Chabloz's singing."

The singer has defended her work as "satire", saying many Jewish people find the songs funny.

Other lyrics included: "Did the Holocaust ever happen? Was it just a bunch of lies?

"Seems that some intend to pull the wool over our eyes."

Prosecutor Karen Robinson previously told the court: "Miss Chabloz's songs are a million miles away from an attempt to provide an academic critique of the Holocaust.

"They're not political songs. They are no more than a dressed-up attack on a group of people for no more than their adherence to a religion."

Chabloz, of Charlesworth, Glossop, Derbyshire, was convicted of two counts of causing an offensive, indecent or menacing message to be sent over a public communications network after performing two songs at a London Forum event in 2016.

She was also convicted over a fifth charge relating to a third song.

Two alternate charges were dismissed and sentencing is expected on Friday afternoon.