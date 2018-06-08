Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Hospitals may not conjure glamorous images to mind but behind their grey exteriors and lino floors lie some well-kept Hollywood secrets.

Believe it or not a handful of west London hospitals have served as film sets for award-winning TV shows and global blockbusters.

An Oscar-winning horror, a hospital-based comedy and a recent Mafia crime series all had scenes shot in these west London establishments.

But can you guess which hospitals have been well-trodden by film and TV royalty?

Northwick Park

Harrow's Northwick Park hosted the Anti-Christ in 1976 when film crews descended to shoot for the Oscar-winning horror flick, The Omen. Scenes were shot in the hospital's upper floors and actor Gregory Peck’s resuscitative powers were said to rival clinicians as unwell female patients abandoned their beds and rushed upstairs hoping to see him.

Satan aside, Northwick Park served as a set for comedy series Green Wing, in which it became the fictional East Hampton Hospital.

(Image: LONDON NORTH WEST UNIVERSITY HEALTHCARE NHS TRUST)

Film crews from Bafta-winning series The Edge of Darkness, starring Mel Gibson, came to Northwick Park to shoot and scenes from popular 1970s police drama The Sweeney were also filmed there.

Ealing Hospital

Ealing Hospital has a rich history of hosting TV drama, not only did featured in the action-packed Jack Bauer-centred series, 24, in which it was blown-up, but it's also been the backdrop to police drama Luther, starring Idris Elba and used for scenes in Silent Witness,featuring Emilia Fox.

(Image: LONDON NORTH WEST UNIVERSITY HEALTHCARE NHS TRUST)

McMafia and Humans are among more recent hard-hitting TV successes to be filmed in Ealing Hospital but comedy shows including Man Down and Porters which follows the hapless adventures of a hospital porter, have also been filmed there.

A noteworthy bit of Ealing Hospital trivia is that Duran Duran singer, Simon Le Bon, actually was a porter there for a short time.

With the famous film studios on its doorstep, it's perhaps unsurprising that a whole host of box office's successes have had scenes set in Ealing's hospital.

Collateral, The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel are among more recent movies to be shot there.

Central Middlesex Hospital

This Brent hospital has also has scenes from McMafia and Silent Witness shot in its corridors as well as being used as a set for smaller TV productions and films including Eliminators, Undercover, The Dreamlike Path and Lucky Man starring James Nesbitt as a policeman who has the power to control luck.