Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Buskers and street performers in Hammersith and Fulham could be banned from using amplifiers in the town centre after complaints that they make the streets unsafe for blind and visually impaired people.

In future, using microphones, loudspeakers, megaphones, and loud-hailers in Hammersmith's major thoroughfares could lead to people being slapped with £100 fines.

Blind residents have told the council the crossing around the gyratory can already be dangerous, but is made worse when the noise of traffic, or crossing signals, is drowned out by amplified music or speech.

Former Royal Navy serviceman and chair of the borough's Older People's Commission, Bryan Naylor, has age-related macular degeneration and relies on the noise of passing vehicles and the traffic light pedestrian crossing signals to know when to cross the road safely.

Mr Naylor, 81, said: "The noise of the traffic is quite loud and can already drown out the crossing sound. But it's better if there's no-one outside the pub playing or on a loudspeaker addressing the public about Brexit or something."

He says he has already had several "near misses" crossing at Hammersmith's crossing, and elsewhere - especially when drivers run red lights.

"It can be quite dangerous for people like myself," he added.

"I'm not against buskers or Salvation Army bands or anybody who is entertaining the public. I just think there's some places it's not particularly helpful when there's somebody trying to cross."

Mr Naylor, who is a volunteer speaker for the Macular Society and Blind Veterans, said he began losing his sight about seven years ago and has lived in Hammersmith for 30 years, so knows the streets well.

But he said navigating them is becoming more challenging and not just for him.

There are elderly visually-impaired people "worse off" than him who could find venturing outdoors "terrifying", Mr Naylor said.

"Visually impaired people do not need to be mollycoddled or wrapped up in cotton wool - but anything that helps make navigating the streets easier and safer would be welcomed," he added.

The council's consultation says the extra noise generated by amplifiers can also be particularly disorientating for people with hearing impairments.

It reads: "It can drown out the sound of traffic and the indication noises from pedestrian crossings, making junctions more hazardous."

What does the ban propose?

(Image: Copyright Unknown)

A public spaces protection order would cover the gyratory and area around Hammersmith tube stations, the length of King Street, and part of Beadon Road.

Anyone who breached the order by using equipment to amplify speech or music such as microphones, loudspeakers, megaphones, and loud-hailers could be fined £100 if they ignore a warning.

There would be exceptions for council-organised events.

Blindness predicted to increase

Government figures show in Hammersmith and Fulham there were 335 mostly elderly people registered as partially sighted and 20 as blind in 2014.

However not everyone is registered, and Mr Naylor said there are thought to be around 1,000 visually impaired people living in the West London borough.

Following nationwide trends, that number is likely to grow.

According to the Royal National Institute of Blind people, around 360,000 people are registered blind or partially sighted in the UK, but almost two million people have a sight problem that has a serious impact on their daily lives.

An ageing population means that by 2050, 4.1 million people are predicted to be affected by sight loss in the UK.

Have your say

You have until December 12 to share your views at https://lbhf.citizenspace.com/community-safety/amplifiers-in-htc/