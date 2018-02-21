The video will start in 8 Cancel

Commuters were left stunned when a car burst into flames in the Blackwall Tunnel.

Fire crews attended the scene of a car blaze at the Blackwall Tunnel this morning (Wednesday February 21), leaving commuters stunned nobody was injured.

Alasdair Lumsden, who captured dramatic footage of the blaze on his way to the airport, told his twitter followers: "I could see orange in the tunnel ahead getting brighter and brighter and was terrified there was no gap and the fire would spread backwards."

"Everyone was just sat in their cars. Leapt out, ran to the front to find this."

Emergency services were called to attend the scene at 10.18am, with the tunnel remaining closed as 21 firefighters tried to keep the fire from spreading further down the tunnel.

Mark Whitewood, managing director of Whitewood Scaffolding LTD, was just four cars behind the vehicle at the time.

In a statement he said "I was on my way to a meeting when suddenly a vehicle just four cars in front of me just burst into flames.

(Image: Whitewood Scaffolding LTD)

"The passengers then quickly got out of the car, I couldn't see exactly how many got out at the time. Fire crews then arrived quickly to put it out and helped open a lane of traffic to try and ease the congestion from the tunnel."

Outside, witnesses saw smoke bellowing from exhaust funnels within the tunnel with little knowledge of what had just unfolded below.

(Image: Luciana Maggiotti)

London Ambulance Service's hazardous response team were stood down from the scene after it became apparent nobody required medical treatment.

A total of four fire engines from Poplar, Millwall and East Greenwich fire stations attended the scene which caused serious delays on the A102.

The tunnel has now been reopened.

