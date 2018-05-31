Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Black people in London are three times more likely to be victims of homicide than white people, exclusive analysis has revealed.

An investigation into figures from the Ministry of Justice by getwestlondon has revealed that 105 black people were killed across the city over the course of three years.

That works out as the equivalent of nine homicides for every 100,000 black people living in Greater London - three times higher than the rate for white people.

In total, 151 white people were killed in the capital in the same three years - just three for every 100,000 white residents.

Over the course of the same 36 months a further 45 Asian people were killed in London, which also works out as three homicides for every 100,000 Asian people.

At the same time, 20 homicide victims were of other ethnicities - such as Chinese and mixed heritage - again three for every 100,000 people.

The situation in London is slightly better than the trend seen across England and Wales, with black people more than four times as likely to be homicide victims than white people nationally.

Across the two countries, 1,207 white people were killed over the course of three years, or two for every 100,000 white people.

During the same period, 181 black people were killed, or nine for every 100,000 residents.

Meanwhile, a further 127 Asian people were killed, working out as three for every 100,000 people.

At the same time, 43 homicide victims were of other ethnicities - two for every 100,000 people.

As well as murder, homicide can also include manslaughter.

Black people are more likely to be killed by a stranger

Overall, victims are most likely to be killed by a friend or acquaintance, but the picture looks different when broken down by ethnicity.

While white people are most likely to be killed by a friend or acquaintance, black people and those from ‘other’ ethnicities are most likely to be killed by a stranger.

Meanwhile, Asian victims of homicide are most likely to have been killed by a partner or ex-partner.

Similarly, while people are most likely to be killed by someone of their own race, the actual figure varies depending on the victim’s ethnicity.

In 94% of white victims, the main suspect was also white - in comparison, just 55% of black victims were thought to have been killed by another black person.

In 34% of cases, a black person was suspected to have been killed by a white person, while in 7% the suspect was Asian and in 4% they were from other ethnicities.

Meanwhile, Asian homicide victims were killed by someone of their own race 65% of the time, but for ‘other’ ethnicities the figure drops to just 41% of cases.